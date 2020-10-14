Kennedy paces FMU golf in season-opening tournament

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Sophomore Casper Kennedy fired a final-round three-under-par 69 to move 20 spots up the leaderboard and pace the Francis Marion University golf team at the seventh-annual Intercollegiate at The Grove Tournament on Tuesday.

The Patriots finished 10-over par at 586, 13-shots off the lead, which was good enough for a Top-10 finish. The eighth-place standing was a one-spot improvement over the squad’s round-one performance.

This is Kennedy’s first Top-5 performance at Francis Marion and his second 3-under par, 69, tying his career low round at the collegiate level.

“Casper played extremely consistent today,” said FMU coach Mark Gaynor. “He got in a good place playing wise, had a nice pace on his putting, and gave himself the opportunity to shoot a sub-par number.”

Kennedy began his day on the back nine, tallying five birdies to get to 3-under par. Coming off another hot start he made the turn, the sophomore played mistake-free over his final nine holes, all pars. Kennedy led the team with eight birdies on the tournament, including playing the par-5 holes at 3-under par. The Tjome, Norway, native soared finished in a tie for fifth at 2-under par (73-69-142).