KERRY THARP: Chastain rattles a few cages in Sunday's Illinois Cup race

The NASCAR Cup Series’ first visit to World Wide Technology Raceway last Sunday certainly did not disappoint.

A sold-out crowd witnessed an exciting NASCAR Cup Series race won by Joey Logano, who outdueled Kyle Busch in the closing laps. The fans also saw driver Ross Chastain stir up some controversy with fellow drivers Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott. The series of incidents that occurred during the race at the track located across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, Missouri, had NASCAR fans talking all week over the airwaves and on social media.

In the first half of the race, Chastain made contact with both Hamlin and Elliott. Chastain sent Hamlin into the Turn 1 wall on lap 62 and ran into Elliott on lap 102.

“I thought he was just being aggressive,” Hamlin said following the race. “I think he got inside of us, and he kept trying to slide us, and he would wash up the track right into the door for three laps in a row. Then finally, (he) just tucked in behind us and ran into the back of us. It’s a choice you make.”

Chastain soon discovered that Hamlin wanted to make life miserable for him. No longer a contender for a top finish, Hamlin repeatedly gave Chastain a tough time when he had the chance as the No. 1 went by with the leaders and Hamlin was getting lapped. Hamlin even ran Chastain down the racing surface on the backstretch as the Trackhouse driver tried to pass him on the inside. Tempers flared while he was trying to get by Hamlin.

On lap 102, Chastain made contact with Elliott, causing the former series champion to spin out. Elliott wasn’t happy and the incident gave Hamlin another chance to stir things up with Chastain. On the next restart, on lap 107, Elliott pushed Chastain into Turn 1 and knocked him out of the way, then Hamlin came up the track to crowd him again.

Afterwards Chastain owned up to his driving mistake saying “he owed half the field an apology” for his poor driving. Hamlin said there would come a time when Chastain would get paid back for his transgressions on the track. Senior VP of Competition, Scott Miller, said race officials would keep an eye on the situation moving forward, but the sanctioning body “typically prefers that the drivers handle this on their own.” Stay tuned to see how this plays out in the weeks ahead.

A quick look at the Cup Series Playoff picture shows Logano, Chastain, Hamlin, and William Byron all with two wins apiece. Hamlin claimed the Coca-Cola 600 two weeks ago at Charlotte Motor Speedway, in what turned out to be the longest race, in terms of miles (619.5 miles) in NASCAR history. Elliott, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Kurt Busch and Austin Cindric all have one win apiece. While neither Ryan Blaney nor Martin Truex Jr. have yet to reach Victory Lane this season, both rank among the top five in total points on the season.

