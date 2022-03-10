KERRY THARP: Competition at high level through NASCAR's first 3 races

The NASCAR season enters its fourth weekend and the level of on track competition has proven to be extraordinarily high.

The first three NASCAR Cup Series races have yielded three different winners: Austin Cindric (Daytona 500), Kyle Larson (Auto Club Speedway) and Alex Bowman (Las Vegas Motor Speedway).

The Next Gen car, the new version of stock car in the Cup Series, has delivered exciting, close, and unpredictable racing. One of the selling points that NASCAR highlighted when introducing the new car was that it would help level the playing field and even out the competition. Through the season’s first three races, 25 different drivers have finished in the top 10. That’s the most different top-10 finishers after three races since 1973, which is an amazing statistic.

Cindric opened the season with a surprising Daytona 500 victory. While he’s a member of the formidable Team Penske, it was only Cindric’s eighth career Cup start and he became the first rookie driver to ever win "The Great American Race." Among some of the lesser-known teams that ran well at Daytona International Speedway included Corey LaJoie, Landon Cassill, Cody Ware, Chase Briscoe, and David Ragan.

While defending series champion Larson won a couple of weeks ago at Auto Club Speedway in California, Tyler Reddick dominated much of the race. Todd Gilliland, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones and Daniel Hemric all ran well in the new car and posted solid finishes. Most recently this past weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Bowman overtook Larson in overtime to claim his seventh career win. Ross Chastain, driving for the second year Trackhouse Racing team, led a career-best 83 laps and challenged for the victory before finishing third. While it wasn’t Chastain’s best career finish, his impressive run was yet another example of the narrowing of the competition gap throughout the garage.

Suarez, who also drives for Trackhouse Racing (co-owned by Justin Marks and Pitbull), says the new car is already showing how it can tighten up the competition.

“I think what NASCAR did with this Next Gen car is something, that in my opinion, we’re already seeing the results,” Suarez said. “We are going to look back a few years from now and we’re going to be all very, very thankful we introduced the Next Gen car because it just provided an opportunity for new players in the game. If it wasn’t for the Next Gen car, I don’t think Trackhouse Racing would be here. I’m sure there are more team owners thinking about getting involved in NASCAR now that there is the Next Gen car.”

The youth movement is very much alive in NASCAR, as well. The past nine Cup Series races have all been won by drivers under the age of 30, which is the longest such streak in the history of the sport.

NASCAR concludes its west coast swing this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. The Cup Series race will air Sunday at 3:30 p.m. (ET) on Fox. Phoenix, a one-mile slightly banked layout, marks the fourth different style of track that NASCAR has raced on this season. Daytona was a 2.5-mile high banked “plate track"; Auto Club was a two-mile, wide and sweeping track, while Las Vegas was your prototype 1.5-mile oval.

