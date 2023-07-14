As we enter the “dog days” of summer, the action is certainly heating up on the NASCAR racing surface as we’re just seven weeks away from the 74th running of the Cook Out Southern 500 and the opening round of the Cup Series Playoffs at Darlington Raceway.

Heading into this weekend’s action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, we’ve had 12 different race winners in the Cup Series, including New Zealand’s Shane Van Gisbergen, who won the inaugural Chicago Street Race earlier this month. Since Van Gisbergen isn’t running a full-time schedule, he’s not eligible for the playoffs, thus only 11 competitors have officially qualified for the 16-driver championship field.

Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron leads the way with four victories, including last week’s rain-shortened win at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Byron has also led a series-high 741 laps this season. Kyle Busch, in his first year with Richard Childress Racing, has recorded three wins, while Martin Truex Jr. (Joe Gibbs Racing) and Kyle Larson (Hendrick) have each visited Victory Lane twice. Other race winners include Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Kevin Harvick, who is retiring at the end of this season, is currently 12th in the playoff standings, followed by Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, and Daniel Suarez.

The battle for the final few playoff positions has certainly become an interesting topic of conversation. Currently, Michael McDowell, the 2021 Daytona 500 winner, ranks 16th in the playoff standings. Bubba Wallace is three points behind the cutline, with AJ Allmendinger (-13) and Ty Gibbs (-26) in close pursuit.

One of the biggest storylines is the playoff status of former Cup champion Chase Elliott. NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver has missed seven races this season – six due to injury and one to suspension – and is currently 60 points behind the cutline. While the driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet can still mathematically advance to the playoffs via the points system, that window of opportunity is rapidly shrinking and most believe he needs to register a win to compete for his second title.

With just seven races remaining in the regular season, this is the time of the year that the drivers really begin jockeying for position. Seven different drivers — Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Truex Jr. and Byron — have led the point standings at one time during the season. The racing throughout the field has been tight with a great deal of passing from start to finish. A total of 16 of the 19 NASCAR Cup Series races this season have produced a positive year-over-year percentage change in Total Green Flag Passes (84.2%).

Earlier this week, NASCAR announced its 2024 Hall of Fame nominees. Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson and his seven-time Cup champion crew chief Chad Knaus are the two new nominees on the Modern Era ballot. All eight Modern Era nominees who weren’t selected for the 2023 class are also on the ballot. Legendary crew chief Harry Hyde and famed drivers Neil Bonnett, Harry Gant, Carl Edwards, Ricky Rudd, and Jeff Burton are back as nominees. Former two-time Cup champion crew chief Tim Brewer and short-track star Larry Phillips round out the 10-person ballot.

Donnie Allison, a member of the famed “Alabama Gang,” is the new nominee on the Pioneer Era ballot (for those whose career started at least 60 years ago or have been on the Modern Era ballot for 10 years without getting selected). He joins Sam Ard, a native of Pamplico, A.J. Foyt, Banjo Matthews, and Ralph Moody.

On Aug. 2, the NASCAR Hall of Fame voting committee will convene and select the new class. Two members of the Modern Era ballot and one member of the Pioneer Era ballot will be chosen and inducted next January at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte.

Ticket sales for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend event at Darlington Raceway are trending in a positive direction. Fans need to visit www.darlingtonraceway.com or call 866-459-7223 and purchase their tickets, campsites and pre-race experience passes now.

We look forward to having some exciting announcements coming out over the next couple of weeks regarding our event, which will help make this race weekend continue to be one of NASCAR’s and the state of South Carolina’s crown jewel events.