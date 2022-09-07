KERRY THARP: Cook Out Southern 500 packed full of excitement

DARLINGTON, S.C -- The recently completed NASCAR race weekend at Darlington Raceway once again reminded us why the Cook Out Southern 500 is considered to be one of the sport’s and state of South Carolina’s crown jewel events.

The track was pleased to announce last Saturday that the race was sold out, adding even more excitement and anticipation to the opening round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The support, loyalty, and passion displayed by our fans is truly second to none. To see the grandstands packed full was a sight to behold and those stands remained full throughout the course of the race. On behalf of Darlington Raceway and NASCAR, we’d like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to those that attended and participated in our event last week.

From the time our fans arrived on property Aug. 30 to the time the campers departed Sept. 5, it was our focus that they enjoyed their stay so much that they wanted to come back again next year. Serving our fans is our top priority, and while we aren’t perfect in everything we do, it’s our intent to see to it that our fan experience is best in class.

The energy and enthusiasm that permeated our property was contagious. I had the opportunity to visit personally with hundreds of fans and it was extremely gratifying to see the smiles on their faces as they were enjoying the sights and sounds of the track Too Tough To Tame. We did our best to provide our fans with a wide variety of activities including: Track Laps for Charity, Atlanta Braves World Series Trophy Tour, the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K, a concert by the Josh Brannon Band, an active Fan Midway, driver and NBC talent appearances, a pre-race concert featuring rising country artist Larry Fleet, two-time NCAA champion, four-time Olympic Gold Medalist, and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Coach Dawn Staley serving as the Honorary Pace Car Driver, post-race fireworks, and the type of hard-charging racing that Darlington Raceway is known for.

The finish to Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race was one for the ages. Noah Gragson took advantage of an opening created when Kyle Larson and Sheldon Creed were trading paint over the closing laps to notch his second straight Labor Day Weekend race victory at Darlington. Team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. visited Victory Lane for the post-race celebration and that is always a bonus when you have one of our sport’s iconic figures take part in the festivities.

Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 provided our sellout crowd with plenty of twists and turns. While most of the Playoff drivers endured a tough evening of racing, the vaunted No. 43 racing machine wound up in the Victory Lane, as Erik Jones came on strong towards the end of the race to claim his second Cook Out Southern 500 win. Championship contenders including Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, and Kevin Harvick all encountered mechanical issues which took them out of the race. Kyle Busch led a race-high 155 laps before suffering a blown engine as he prepared for the final restart. Elliott spun out on lap 113, cracked the back of his No. 9 Chevrolet and fell out of the race. Harvick’s car caught on fire on lap 275 which caused him to exit the race in 33rd place and now currently sits 13 points below the current cut line.

Jones became the first non-playoff driver to win the first postseason event since NASCAR introduced the elimination format in 2014. It was the third win of his career and the first for Petty GMS Racing since that organization was formed by merger before the start of the 2022 season. The victory was also No. 200 for the 43-car number, which NASCAR Hall of Famer and car owner drove to seven series championships.

“Richard hasn’t been to Victory Lane at Darlington since he last won here,” said Jones, in reference to The King’s 1967 win in the Southern 500, his lone victory in that crown jewel event. “It’s just awesome. I’m so proud of our team. We’ve been close all year and I wasn’t sure today was going to be the day. It was going to be a tough one to win, but there’s no more fitting place. I love this track. I love this race. I’m on that trophy now twice and that’s pretty cool.”

Race No. 2 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs takes place this Sunday at Kansas Speedway, with the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook. Broadcast time is set for 3 p.m. (ET) on USA Network.