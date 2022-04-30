KERRY THARP: Darlington race weekend just one week away

As the calendar gets set to roll over into the month of May, that can mean only one thing in this region of the state – it’s getting close to race time at Darlington Raceway!

Starting next week, thousands of fans from across the country – and even world – will begin to descend upon the Pee Dee Region in anticipation of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR, set for May 6-8 at Darlington Raceway.

It will be the first time since September 2019 that this celebratory weekend will able to be observed in its full splendor and pageantry as last year’s event was operated under the COVID restrictions. As a result, we have more fan experience activation planned next week than we’ve ever had in the six years I’ve been at Darlington.

We’re looking forward to bringing back more than 12 NASCAR Hall of Famers and legends and fans will have plenty of opportunities to engage with some of the sport’s heroes.

An example of the true throwback spirit came to my attention just last week. NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin, who is retired and now lives in Montana, had indicated several months ago that he wouldn’t be able to make it back to Darlington for the Throwback Weekend.

Mark called me about a week ago and said “I have to be there. Three cars are running my throwback paint scheme and I have to be a part of that.”

We expect most of the teams in all three national series to run throwback paint schemes. Fans can vote for their favorite paint scheme by logging onto www.darlingtonraceway.com. The winning team from each of the three respective series will be recognized with a special trophy during pre-race ceremonies.

Our campgrounds open on Tuesday, which is earlier than ever before. Once fans arrive on our property, we have an extensive schedule of activities for them to experience, including:

Wednesday, May 4, 6–8 p.m. – Track Laps for Charity. For just $20, fans can take three laps around the Lady in Black with proceeds going to the American Legion Chapter in Hartsville. Fans can enter Gate 39A and proceed into the infield.

Track Laps for Charity. For just $20, fans can take three laps around the Lady in Black with proceeds going to the American Legion Chapter in Hartsville. Fans can enter Gate 39A and proceed into the infield. Thursday, May 5, 7–9 p.m. – Throwback 80’s Party in the Fan Midway. This event is free and open to the public. The party will include a DJ playing 80’s music; a mullet contest; a lip sync contest; glow-in-the-dark games, fan prizes and giveaways, and even an air guitar contest. The public can enter Gate 34 off of Race Track Road, park in the Petty Lots, and walk down into the Fan Midway.

Throwback 80’s Party in the Fan Midway. This event is free and open to the public. The party will include a DJ playing 80’s music; a mullet contest; a lip sync contest; glow-in-the-dark games, fan prizes and giveaways, and even an air guitar contest. The public can enter Gate 34 off of Race Track Road, park in the Petty Lots, and walk down into the Fan Midway. Friday, May 6, 2 p.m. – The Fan Midway opens with displays, live music, and driver Q&As. The Dead On Tools 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race will start at 7:30 p.m.

The Fan Midway opens with displays, live music, and driver Q&As. The Dead On Tools 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race will start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 7 a.m. – The “Too Tough to Tame” Cycle event will start at the track and head out the tunnel into the county. There are three different routes – a short, medium and long route. The charity cycling event will benefit the South Carolina Coastal Fellowship of Christian Athletes. To register visit tootoughtoride.org or darlingtonraceway.com/tootoughtoride.

The “Too Tough to Tame” Cycle event will start at the track and head out the tunnel into the county. There are three different routes – a short, medium and long route. The charity cycling event will benefit the South Carolina Coastal Fellowship of Christian Athletes. To register visit tootoughtoride.org or darlingtonraceway.com/tootoughtoride. 9 a.m. – Fan Midway opens featuring live music, NASCAR Hall of Fame/Legends autograph sessions and appearances, driver appearances and other performances

Fan Midway opens featuring live music, NASCAR Hall of Fame/Legends autograph sessions and appearances, driver appearances and other performances 1:30 p.m. – Mahindra ROXOR NASCAR Xfinity Series race

Mahindra ROXOR NASCAR Xfinity Series race 4 p.m. – Concert by The Tim Clark Band, Fan Midway

Concert by The Tim Clark Band, Fan Midway 6 p.m. – Darlington Throwback Parade (begins in downtown Darlington and ends in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Garage).

Darlington Throwback Parade (begins in downtown Darlington and ends in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Garage). Sunday, May 8, 9 a.m. – Fan Midway opens featuring live music, NASCAR Hall of Fame/Legends autograph sessions and appearances, driver appearances, a salute to NASCAR moms, NASCAR Podcasts, and other performances

Fan Midway opens featuring live music, NASCAR Hall of Fame/Legends autograph sessions and appearances, driver appearances, a salute to NASCAR moms, NASCAR Podcasts, and other performances 10 a.m. – Gates open and the track will gift Mother’s Day pins to honor and recognize Mothers as they enter the ticket gates

Gates open and the track will gift Mother’s Day pins to honor and recognize Mothers as they enter the ticket gates 1:30 p.m. – Darlington Pre-Race Experience. For just $25, fans can access the racetrack and get an up close and personal view of driver and Hall of Famer Q&As and driver introductions

Darlington Pre-Race Experience. For just $25, fans can access the racetrack and get an up close and personal view of driver and Hall of Famer Q&As and driver introductions 3:30 p.m. – Goodyear 400 NASCAR Cup Series race

One of the most common questions I received when I first came to Darlington nearly six years ago was “when are we getting our second race date back?” Darlington hosted two race weekends every year from 1960-2004. Last year NASCAR provided us with that second race date and I encourage our fans to show up for our races and support both of these events that help generate millions of dollars of economic impact for the state and for this region.

Get your tickets for next week’s Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR by visiting www.darlingtonraceway.com or calling 866-459-7223. We look forward to seeing you at the track.