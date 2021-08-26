KERRY THARP: Darlington Raceway appreciates its fans & encourages attendance for Labor Day Event

We’re just a little more than a week away from one of NASCAR’s crown jewel events – the Darlington Raceway Labor Day Race Weekend presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery and the anticipation is ramping up around the Pee Dee region.
This year marks the first time since 2004 that Darlington Raceway has hosted two regularly scheduled NASCAR race weekends. The track hosted a successful event this past Mother’s Day weekend and will once again feature all three national series competing Sept. 4-5.
From 1960-2004, Darlington held two NASCAR race weekends on its calendar. The track lost one of its race dates following the 2004 season and for the most part, featured a race in the spring time of the year. When the "Throwback Weekend" was introduced in 2015 and the Labor Day date returned to the schedule, there was renewed enthusiasm among the Darlington faithful. However, even when one of its race dates was taken away, the Darlington fans stepped up and supported the event and filled the grandstands and infield. That just goes to show you the loyalty, passion and resilience of the Darlington fan base. Without a doubt, Darlington race fans are definitely Too Tough to Tame.
The support displayed by Darlington’s fans went a long way in helping to secure the second race date for 2021. That along with the mystique and tradition that the track exudes had to leave a favorable impression with NASCAR leadership when they were putting together the 2021 schedule.
Our fans have been especially faithful and patient over the past 18 months. Even when the COVID protocols limited their attendance, they rolled over their tickets to this year’s events and hung in there with us. We look forward to welcoming them back in grand style in just a few days.
We need our fans’ support now more than ever. Filling the grandstands and campgrounds next week is important to support Darlington’s two races on the NASCAR schedule. It’s important to the state and it’s important to this community. Having two race dates is a big boost to the South Carolina economy and tourism industry. Two race weekends at Darlington can generate close to $100 million of annual economic impact in the state, with more than $75 million of that staying right here in the Pee Dee region.
NASCAR racing at Darlington is the most widely attended sporting event in the state. Fans from nearly all 50 states and more than 10 foreign countries buy tickets for our races. They stay in area hotels, eat in area restaurants, fill their vehicles up at area gas stations, and buy supplies in area stores.
With just one more NASCAR race weekend left before Darlington – the sport visits Daytona International Speedway this Friday and Saturday – all eyes will be focused on the track Too Tough To Tame. Here are some highlights to mark on your calendar for next week:
• Sept. 1 – Camping Game Night – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Fan Midway tent. Games, trivia and door prizes.
• Sept. 2 – Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K – 6:30 p.m. at the start/finish line. To register visit darlingtonraceway5k.itsyourrace.com/event. This is a terrific opportunity to honor the life of Sgt. Terrence Carraway, a long-time City of Florence police officer and Darlington native who lost his life in the line of duty on Oct. 3, 2018.
• Sept. 3 – Rolling Concert in the campgrounds – 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. – The ever-popular recording artist Josh Brannon will be making several stops in the Darlington campgrounds to provide musical entertainment for the fans.
• Sept. 4 – Live entertainment, souvenir haulers, kids zone, vendors and displays in the Fan Midway behind the front stretch grandstands
• Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 NASCAR XFINITY Series race, 3:30 p.m.
• NASCAR Playoffs Party, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the Fan Midway. Music, games, trivia and a Q&A with the NASCAR on NBC broadcast crew (free admission with a race ticket)
• Sept. 5 – Live entertainment, souvenir haulers, kids zone, vendors and displays in the Fan Midway behind the front stretch grandstands.
• In It To Win It 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, 1:30 p.m. – Second race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs
• 72nd running of the Cook Out Southern 500, 6 p.m. – First race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs
A reminder that your ticket to the Cook Out Southern 500 will also grant you admission to the truck series race at no extra charge. Also, kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult for Saturday’s race.
You can get your tickets by visiting darlingtonraceway.com or calling 866-459-7223. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you at the track.