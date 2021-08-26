KERRY THARP: Darlington Raceway appreciates its fans & encourages attendance for Labor Day Event

From 1960-2004, Darlington held two NASCAR race weekends on its calendar. The track lost one of its race dates following the 2004 season and for the most part, featured a race in the spring time of the year. When the "Throwback Weekend" was introduced in 2015 and the Labor Day date returned to the schedule, there was renewed enthusiasm among the Darlington faithful. However, even when one of its race dates was taken away, the Darlington fans stepped up and supported the event and filled the grandstands and infield. That just goes to show you the loyalty, passion and resilience of the Darlington fan base. Without a doubt, Darlington race fans are definitely Too Tough to Tame.