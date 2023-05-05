It’s almost race week and Darlington Raceway eagerly awaits the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR on May 12-14.

Fans begin arriving on property Tuesday as the campgrounds open at 9 a.m., and the first 50 campers receive a special Darlington Raceway gift. The track has lined up an extensive schedule of activities for fans of all ages. It promises to be a memorable experience and a highlight of NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary celebration.

Here’s a rundown of key events that fans will want to check out during race week:

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

Track Laps for Charity, benefiting Shriners Children’s, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

American Red Cross Blood Drive located outside the track’s museum, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Drive-In Movie – Petty Parking Lot, 6 p.m. – Cars; 8 p.m. – Days of Thunder

FRIDAY, MAY 12

Buckle Up South Carolina 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, 7:30 p.m. (youth 12 and under admitted free with a paying adult)

SATURDAY, MAY 13

FCA Too Tough to Ride Cycling Event, 7 a.m. at the start finish line

Vintage Stock Car Parade Laps, 12:30 p.m. – 12:50 p.m., frontstretch

Shriners Children’s 200 NASCAR Xfinity race, 1:30 p.m. (youth 12 and under admitted free with a paying adult)

Throwback Parade, 4:45 p.m., downtown Darlington

NASCAR Legends Q&A and concert, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Fan Midway

SUNDAY, MAY 14

Vintage Stock Car Parade Laps, 11:50 a.m. – 12:05 p.m., frontstretch

Pre-race experience, 12:30 p.m., frontstretch

Goodyear 400 NASCAR Cup Series race

In addition, there will be a full schedule of Legends and driver Q&A and autograph sessions along with a wide variety of entertainment and displays in the Fan Midway from Friday through Sunday. Teams across all three NASCAR national series have also begun to reveal their throwback paint schemes.

Fans can vote for their favorite paint schemes by going to www.darlingtonraceway.com. The winners from each respective series will be recognized on the starting grid following pre-race ceremonies.

Certainly, a focal point of the weekend will be the recognition of the 75 Greatest NASCAR drivers. All the living members of this illustrious class have been invited to come to Darlington. A high percentage of those greatest are expected to be in attendance, including Richard Petty, Bobby Allison, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Dale Jarrett, Bill Elliott, Geoff Bodine, Ned Jarrett, Red Farmer, Hershel McGriff, Ernie Irvan, Jeff Gordon, Rusty Wallace, Carl Edwards, Greg Biffle, Ryan Newman, Kasey Kahne, Jerry Cook, Terry Labonte, Bobby Labonte, Randy LaJoie, and of course those drivers who are still active. Here’s a list of the most recent drivers that have been selected to be among the 75 Greatest.

Sam Ard: A standout on the former Late Model Sportsman circuit, Ard continued his tradition of winning once the tour was elevated to a NASCAR national series in 1982. Ard scored 22 wins in three years of competition in what is now called the Xfinity Series, rolling to the championship in consecutive years in 1983-84. After a head injury at the close of the ’84 season ended his driving career, Ard remained in the sport as a team owner. Jeff Burton’s first victory came in an Ard Motorsports car.

Larry Phillips: A short-track terror in the bullrings of the Midwest, Missouri’s Larry Phillips won a record five national championships in what is now known as the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. Full records documenting his success are incomplete, but Phillips won a remarkable 220 of his 289 NASCAR-sanctioned starts from 1989-96, a winning clip of 76.1 percent that included 13 track championships in three states.

Brad Keselowski: A veteran stalwart who recently branched into Cup Series team ownership, Keselowski makes the 75 Greatest list with a long record of success. The Michigan native made waves as an Xfinity Series prospect and champion in 2010, then carried that momentum into Cup, where he has won 35 races and the 2012 title. His 39 Xfinity wins also rank fourth all-time in that series.

Martin Truex Jr.: Truex’s brilliance as a two-time Xfinity Series champion in 2004-05 foretold a stellar Cup Series career to come. He has delivered 31 victories at NASCAR’s highest level, eight of which arrived in his march to the NASCAR Cup Series crown in 2017. His resume includes a pair of wins in the Coca-Cola 600 and one in the Southern 500.

The NASCAR Cup Series competes at Kansas Speedway this weekend. The AdventHealth 400 is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. with FS1 televising.