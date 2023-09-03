DARLINGTON, S.C. – As NASCAR fans, we’re a part of Darlington Raceway. Kerry Tharp made sure Darlington Raceway would be part of us.

Sure, Tharp’s legacy is bringing sports back from the pandemic with NASCAR in 2020. And sure, his legacy includes a second annual race back at Darlington.

Look at all the things we can do at Darlington on race weekend: Camping, meeting drivers, watching concerts – and of course – watching the big race.

But look at all the things we can do at Darlington the rest of the year: It’s everything from driving around the track for charity to hosting chamber of commerce gatherings to even hosting a road race like the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K (this year, on Sept. 16).

“Being able to be in this community like I’ve been able to has been really important,” said Tharp, who had served as Darlington’s president since 2016. “This community has embraced me and my family, and we’ve embraced them. I just wanted people to know that this race track was not just open two weekends a year. It was open throughout the course of the year, and I wanted fans to be able to come out and enjoy what we have to offer here.”

Race fans could always connect with Darlington Raceway. Because of Tharp, non-race fans can do the same.

And who knows? There’s always the chance those “non-fans” can be turned into race fans – just like Tharp, who admits he wasn’t exactly the most passionate NASCAR fan long ago.

But once Tharp became one, he spearheaded Darlington to greater heights.

There is more fanfare and intrigue with the Cook Out Southern 500 than ever. It’s not only back to Labor Day weekend since 2015, it’s now the first stop of NASCAR’s Cup playoffs.

Sure, the throwback weekend shifted to the spring for May’s Goodyear 400. But the Southern 500 will always be known as historic since it’s on NASCAR’s first superspeedway.

Now, thanks to Tharp, race fans and non-race fans alike have reasons to care about Darlington Raceway. And that will be another one of Tharp’s achievements as he prepares to retire at year’s end.

Right before Sunday’s 74th running of the Southern 500, Gov. Henry McMaster recognized Tharp’s contributions by awarding him the Order of the Palmetto.

All’s fitting for a job well done.