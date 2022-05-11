KERRY THARP: Darlington's Throwback Weekend brings out of town guests, excitement to the region

The recently completed Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway attracted thousands of out-of-town visitors and created a high level of energy and excitement across the state and Pee Dee Region.

All three of NASCAR’s national series competed and the action on the racetrack was close and hard fought. John Hunter Nemechek scored his first victory of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season and first career win at Darlington in claiming the Dead On Tools 200 checkered flag Friday night. Justin Allgaier won for the second year in a row at the Lady in Black with his victory Saturday in the Mahindra ROXOR 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

Team Penske’s Joey Logano executed a bump-and-run on William Byron on the second to last lap to earn his first Cup victory at Darlington in Sunday’s exciting Goodyear 400 NASCAR Cup Series race. Sunday’s on-track action with the Next Gen car did not disappoint and bodes well for the type of close racing we can expect to see in September’s opening Cup Series Playoff event, the iconic Cook Out Southern 500.

Our fans had the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities throughout the week. It was the first time since September 2019 that we were able to hold the Throwback Weekend without COVID restrictions; having the throwback theme back on property was well-received and embraced by our fans, teams, partners and media.

We brought back more than 15 NASCAR Hall of Famers and legends and integrated them into a variety of fan experiences, including autograph sessions, Q&A’s, broadcast, appearances, pre-race parade laps and Grand Marshal and Honorary Starter roles. Teams from all three national series featured throwback paint schemes, with best in show trophies based on an online fan votes awarded to the winning driver prior the start of each respective race.

The winners were Matt DiBenedetto’s No. 25 machine honoring Sterling Marlin in the Camping World Truck Series, Jeremey Clement’s No. 51 paying tribute to both Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Bud Moore in the Xfinity Series, Chase Elliott’s No. 9 throwback to the yellow and blue look that Jimmy Means drove in 1993 in the Cup Series.

The fan’s midway was energized throughout the weekend, with a robust Track Side Live schedule, partner interactive displays, a NASCAR Kids Zone, an eNASCAR Retro Arcade, Throwback Car Corral, a Classic Car Corral, musical acts and group performances.

We were able to bring back the Saturday night parade – now branded as the Darlington Throwback Parade – which featured a marching band, floats, beauty queens, classic cars and many of the Hall of Famers and Legends. The hour-long parade started in downtown Darlington and ended in the Xfinity Series garage. Fans lined the streets and infield to cheer on the parade participants.

We paid tribute to Mother’s Day by gifting more than 3,000 Mother’s Day commemorative pins on Sunday as the moms entered the facility. We had a Lady in Black Mother’s Day backdrop available for photos at the main entrance and presented a rose bud to many of the NASCAR moms in the driver/owner lot. We also had several ancillary events for the fans to participate in, including Track Laps for Charity, Throwback Thursday 80s Dance Party, a Too Tough to Ride charity cycle ride and a scavenger hunt. We also partnered with the NASCAR Foundation to host a NASCAR Speediatrics Fun Day Festival with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee.

It was super cool to see NASCAR Hall of Famers Red Farmer and Leonard Wood take parade laps in vintage stock cars prior to Sunday’s Goodyear 400. The 89-year-old Farmer drove a 1989 Wood Brothers Ford Thunderbird that Neil Bonnett had driven at Darlington while the 87-year-old Wood drove a 1971 Wood Brothers Ford Mercury that David Pearson had won in at Darlington.

Darlington Raceway appreciates all our fans that came out and supported our event. It’s been 18 years since the track had two regularly scheduled NASCAR events on its schedule and it’s important that we show we can support two events each year. We look forward to making next year’s Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR even bigger as part of NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary season.

It won’t be long before NASCAR racing returns to Darlington Raceway. The Labor Day Weekend event is scheduled for Sept. 2-4. It’s never too early to secure your tickets or campsites. Visit www.darlingtonraceway.com or call 866-459-7223 to confirm your plans now.

Thank you race fans for all that you do, and we look forward to seeing you back at the track Too Tough to Tame soon.