KERRY THARP: Different winners still the norm as NASCAR season rolls along

It continues to be a level playing field in the NASCAR Cup Series, as there’s been five distinct winners through the first five races of the season.

William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports took the checkered flag for the first time this season and the third time of his young career by winning last Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The newly paved and newly configured track put on one of the most exciting and competitive races in recent memory at the venue.

There were 46 lead changes among 20 different drivers – both track records – which is remarkable in the more than 60 years of history at the Georgia speedway.

“It was so cool,” said Byron following his victory. “I think the fans saw one heck of a race. It certainly was from my seat; it was definitely mentally taxing.”

Ross Chastain from Trackhouse Racing recorded his second straight runner-up finish. Kurt Busch was third; Trackhouse teammate Daniel Suarez finished fourth; while Corey LaJoie came home fifth, scoring the first top five in his Cup career.

Darlington Raceway fans received some good news this week when the track announced it was bringing back its Saturday night parade during its upcoming May race weekend.

The Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade is scheduled for Saturday, May 7 and will take its annual 2.3-mile route from downtown Darlington and proceed down Harry Byrd Highway to the historic infield at the track Too Tough To Tame. The parade will conclude in the NASCAR Xfinity Series garage. The Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude by 7:30 p.m. The parade will include traditional floats, classic vehicles, retired race cars, NASCAR celebrities and much more to promote the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR.

The Throwback Parade showcases all the pageantry and excitement of NASCAR coming to the Pee Dee Region of South Carolina. It’s rewarding to see all the smiling faces of families and friends in the community cheering on NASCAR from the parade to the racetrack.

Darlington Raceway and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) have partnered on a charity cycling event – “Too Tough To Ride” – on May 7.Too Tough To Ride will host cyclists prior to the Mahindra ROXOR 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, May 7 beginning at 7 a.m.

The charity cycling event will benefit the South Carolina Coastal FCA. At Too Tough To Ride, cyclists will complete two laps on the historic Darlington Raceway track surface prior to exiting the track through the vehicular tunnel and riding on their choice of short (+/- 12 miles + track laps), medium (+/- 42 miles + track laps) or long (+/ 65 miles + track laps) routes. To register and learn more about Too Tough To Ride, visit tootoughtoride.org or darlingtonraceway.com/tootoughtoride.

Darlington hosted a Goodyear tire test last week, with Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, and Kyle Larson all turning laps on the track’s tricky 1.366-mile layout. All three drivers believe the Next Gen car will deliver exciting and unpredictable racing at Darlington in May and all three drivers said the new car would “be a handful.”

When asked the biggest difference between the Next Gen car and the previous car, Larson said “When this new car gets out of sorts, it’s much more difficult to get it back in control than the old car was.”

We are closing in on six weeks until the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR comes to Darlington Raceway on May 6-8. We’ll have some exciting announcements coming in the days ahead highlighting all the NASCAR Hall of Famers and NASCAR Legends that will be appearing at the track that weekend. Additionally, the teams are well underway in their plans to feature throwback paint schemes, which is always a fan favorite.

Ticket for all three of the NASCAR national series races at Darlington in May can be obtained by visiting www.darlingtonraceway.com or calling 866-459-7223. A reminder that youth 12 and under are free of charge with a paying adult for both the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 6 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, May 7.

NASCAR visits the Lone Star State this weekend for some road course racing at the Circuit of The Americas outside Austin. The Cup Series race is scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. on FOX.