DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Spring is here, and not only does that mean that the flowers and trees are blooming, it also means that The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR is just around the corner at Darlington Raceway.

Darlington’s first of two NASCAR events in 2023 is scheduled for May 12-14. This marks the ninth consecutive year for the Throwback Weekend, considered to be one of the sport’s most popular platforms. In conjunction with NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary celebration, the 75 Greatest Drivers in NASCAR history will be recognized and honored at Darlington that weekend. Fans won’t want to miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the legends in our sport up close and personal.

Small business owners can get an early look at some of our exciting Throwback Weekend plans during our Small Business Open House Tuesday, March 28. It will be held at the track’s museum from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., and all small business owners in the Pee Dee region are invited to learn more about the track and take advantage of a very special Goodyear 400 ticket offer that will be available only that evening.

They’ll quickly learn that Darlington’s much acclaimed Throwback Weekend is like a NASCAR family reunion. Those who built the sport will be invited back to take a walk down memory lane with the thousands of fans that will be on site along with a nationally televised audience watching from home. All three national series will contend with the finnicky 1.366 mile-surface, which promises to provide the exciting side-by-side racing that the track Too Tough to Tame provides. Tickets and camping for Darlington’s May 12-14 event can be secured by visiting www.darlingtonraceway.com or calling 866-453-7223.

Some members of our Darlington team got ready for Throwback Weekend last week by visiting the Wood Brothers Racing shop in Stuart, Va. There isn’t a more iconic race team in NASCAR than the Wood Brothers, an organization with an unmatched legacy that dates back to 1950. They’ve had 20 of the 50 Greatest NASCAR Drivers drive for them at one time or another, including Darlington standouts such as David Pearson, Cale Yarborough, Tiny Lund, Bill Elliott, Ricky Rudd, Dale Jarrett, and Neil Bonnett. Fans are going to enjoy seeing some of the results of our Wood Brothers visit in the weeks ahead, and most certainly on race weekend at The Track Too Tough to Tame.

Fans will also enjoy more than 20 vintage stock cars on display during Throwback Weekend from the Historic Sports Car Association (HSR). These cars will be on display in the Fan Midway and will also take parade laps around the Lady in Black before the Shriners Children’s 200 NASCAR XFINITY race on Saturday and the Goodyear 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday. Keep an eye out soon for the complete list of historic cars that will be at Darlington.

Also make your plans now for the annual Throwback Parade on Saturday, May 14, featuring a marching band, floats, classic cars, beauty queens, and a selection of NASCAR heroes and legends. The parade will begin at approximately 4:45 p.m., about an hour following the conclusion of the Shriners Children’s 200. It starts on Edwards Street, proceeds down Pearl Street, turns left onto Race Track Road, and concludes in the Fan Midway behind the frontstretch grandstands.

While that parade will be a lot of fun, it won’t match the excitement of what we’ll see on the Track Too Tough to Tame in May. Four different organizations have won the first five races of the Cup season – JTG Daugherty Racing (Daytona 500 with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.), Richard Childress Racing (Auto Club Speedway with Kyle Busch), Hendrick Motorsports (Las Vegas and Phoenix with William Byron), and last week Team Penske (Atlanta with defending series champion Joey Logano). The racing has been extremely competitive, as the Cup Series has produced an average of 12.2 lap leaders per race through the first five races, which is the fourth most of the Modern Era (1972-2023).

The NASCAR Cup Series races Sunday at the Circuits of the Americas (COTA) road course, located outside Austin, Texas. The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will be televised live by FOX, with the broadcast scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. (ET). Ross Chastain won his first career Cup race a year ago at this venue and he will face not only the familiar lineup of talented NASCAR drivers on Sunday, but he will also have to deal with a host of open-wheel standouts, not to mention seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, who is on the entry list. Jenson Button, the 2009 Formula One champion, Kimi Raikkonen, the 2007 F1 champ, IMSA ace Jordan Taylor and Indy Car specialist Conor Daly will provide a unique challenge for NASCAR’s finest.