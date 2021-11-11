KERRY THARP: NASCAR crowns three new series champions

The curtain officially came down on the 2021 NASCAR racing season last Sunday at Phoenix Raceway and what a season it was.
As the final checkered flag was thrown against a scenic backdrop in the Arizona desert, three new NASCAR champions were crowned. Ben Rhodes, a 24-year-old from my hometown of Louisville, Ky., claimed the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship; Daniel Hemric, a 30-year-old native of Kannapolis, N.C., won the NASCAR Xfinity Series title; and Kyle Larson, a 29-year-old product of Elk Grove, Calif., captured the NASCAR Cup Series championship.
Rhodes finished third in his race and was the highest finishing Championship 4 contender. Hemric won his first-ever NASCAR national series race with a dramatic last lap bump and run pass of defending champion Austin Cindric to win the trophy. Larson’s team turned in the second quickest pit stop of the season when it counted the most to get his No. 5 Chevrolet out front to propel him to the premier series crown.
NASCAR’s Championship Weekend took place before large and enthusiastic crowds at Phoenix Raceway. Sunday’s race was sold out and the atmosphere was electric and certainly exhibited a championship-like setting. The event put a nice ribbon on what many observers are saying was the most competitive and exciting NASCAR season ever. There was certainly a lot of positive momentum created that should carry over to the 2022 campaign.
A quick review of this past year certainly indicates that it was a season to remember…
• Michael McDowell became one of the most unlikely Daytona 500 winners ever, claiming his first career national series victory on the sport’s biggest stage
• The first seven races of the season featured seven different winners; laying the framework for a highly competitive season
• Larson’s championship season was one for the ages. He joins 10 other NASCAR drivers to win 10 or more Cup races in a single season and became the first driver to accomplish the feat since seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson won 10 times in 2007
• Larson’s 2,581 laps led in 2021 are the most any driver has led in a single season since Jeff Gordon led 2,610 laps in 1995
• Denny Hamlin’s first win didn’t come until the opening round of the Cup Series Playoffs at the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington on Sept. 5
• Former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick went winless for the first time since 2009. Harvick entered the season with 58 career Cup victories over a 21-year career
• Bubba Wallace won a rain-shortened race at Talladega to become only the second African-American driver to win a Cup Series race, joining NASCAR Hall of Famer Wendell Scott in that exclusive company
• Team owner Chip Ganassi bid farewell to NASCAR racing as he sold all his race team assets to Trackhouse Racing at mid-season. Ganassi had spent the past 20 seasons competing at NASCAR’s highest level, with his drivers amassing 24 Cup Series victories and 22 Xfinity Series victories. He is the only team owner in history to have won the Indianapolis 500, the DAYTONA 500, the Brickyard 400, the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the 12 Hours of Sebring and most recently the 24 Hours of Le Mans
NASCAR’s Next Gen car is on the horizon and will make its official debut at the non-points Busch Light Clash Feb. 6 in Los Angeles, Calif. For the first time, NASCAR will race at the famed LA Coliseum, constructing a 1/4-mile paved oval inside one of the country’s most hallowed sports venues and the anticipation leading up to that event should be extraordinary.
A reminder about two upcoming events at Darlington Raceway. We will host our fourth and final Track Laps for Charity event Saturday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For just $20, fans can take three laps around The Lady in Black with all proceeds benefiting Toys for Tots. The following day, Nov. 21, the Rusty Wallace Driving Experience will be at the track Too Tough to Tame. For more information about that event, visit https://racewithrusty.com/project/darlington-raceway/.
I also want to encourage our fans to go ahead and purchase their tickets for our upcoming Throwback Weekend on May 6-8 at Darlington Raceway. All three national series will be participating in what promises to be a memorable experience as we take a walk down memory lane and honor the heroes and legends of our sport. Ticket and camping packages are available online at www.darlingtonraceway.com or you can call 866-459-7223.
This will be the last column for the Morning News this year, but look forward to the opportunity to visit with you again in February prior to the opening of the 2022 NASCAR season. It’s been a privilege to be able to share some of my thoughts, insight and passion about NASCAR racing and Darlington Raceway over the past several months and I’d like to thank the newspaper’s management for allowing me to do so.
I truly appreciate the support of our fans and wish everyone a very happy and healthy Holiday Season. We look forward to seeing you at Darlington Raceway real soon.