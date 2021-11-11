KERRY THARP: NASCAR crowns three new series champions

• Team owner Chip Ganassi bid farewell to NASCAR racing as he sold all his race team assets to Trackhouse Racing at mid-season. Ganassi had spent the past 20 seasons competing at NASCAR’s highest level, with his drivers amassing 24 Cup Series victories and 22 Xfinity Series victories. He is the only team owner in history to have won the Indianapolis 500, the DAYTONA 500, the Brickyard 400, the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the 12 Hours of Sebring and most recently the 24 Hours of Le Mans

NASCAR’s Next Gen car is on the horizon and will make its official debut at the non-points Busch Light Clash Feb. 6 in Los Angeles, Calif. For the first time, NASCAR will race at the famed LA Coliseum, constructing a 1/4-mile paved oval inside one of the country’s most hallowed sports venues and the anticipation leading up to that event should be extraordinary.

A reminder about two upcoming events at Darlington Raceway. We will host our fourth and final Track Laps for Charity event Saturday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For just $20, fans can take three laps around The Lady in Black with all proceeds benefiting Toys for Tots. The following day, Nov. 21, the Rusty Wallace Driving Experience will be at the track Too Tough to Tame. For more information about that event, visit https://racewithrusty.com/project/darlington-raceway/.