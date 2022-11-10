KERRY THARP: NASCAR Cup season full of excitement

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The 2022 NASCAR season came to a close last Sunday evening in the Arizona desert and the excitement and competition the sport featured this year was as good as any we’ve seen.

Three new national series champions were crowned at Phoenix Raceway last weekend. Zane Smith, who finished runner-up in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series the past two years, won his first championship in that series with a dramatic late race run as he held off defending champion Ben Rhodes and Chandler Smith. Ty Gibbs likewise captured his first national series crown with a near flawless performance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship. Finally, Joey Logano displayed his dominance over the rest of the field to win the NASCAR Cup Series title, marking the second such championship of his career.

Logano, driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford, had the benefit of securing a place in the Championship 4 back on Oct. 16, as he won the opening race of the Round of 8 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. That allowed the team to have two full weeks of preparation and focus all their efforts on the season finale at Phoenix. Logano’s car was fast the entire weekend as he sat on the pole and led 187 of 312 laps enroute to his convincing victory.

“When we won at Las Vegas, we sat down on Monday and started coming up with a meeting agenda, a bunch of meeting agendas that we can go over and review film together as a team,” said Logano. “Going through pit stops, reviewing, rolling times on pit road, all these little subcategories that happened and making sure the details are all in the right place.”

“That was the difference maker,” continued Logano. “We knew we would have a fast race car, and we knew we’d make those decisions and we’d be close because we had plenty of time to really go through all that, and we were pretty good here (Phoenix) in the spring.”

The 2022 campaign must go down as one of the most competitive, if not the most competitive season in NASCAR history. The Cup Series has tied the series record of the most different winners in a single season (19) all-time, joining 1956, 1958, 1961, and 2011 with 19 different each. Chase Elliott led the Cup Series with five victories.

There were five first-time winners in the Cup Series this season, tying the record in the Modern Era (1972-2002). That also happened three other times – 2001, 2002, and 2011.

Without question, there is a youth movement afoot in NASCAR, as 22 of the 36 Cup races were won by drivers under the age of 30. Austin Cindric, the Rookie of the Year and DAYTONA 500 winner, was the youngest Cup winner at the age of 23.

We also saw the second closest margin of victory since the advent of electronic scoring (1993). The average margin of victory for the 36 Cup races was 1.011 seconds, second behind only the 2014 season (0.909 seconds).

Trackhouse Racing emerged as one of the sport’s biggest stories in 2022. In just its second year of existence, the team saw its two drivers – Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez – combine for three victories. Chastain advanced all the way to the Championship 4 in the Cup Series, thanks to his thrilling last lap videogame like move at Martinsville Speedway, and he finished second in the final championship standings.

Another big storyline was two-time series champion Kyle Busch, who had spent 15 successful seasons driving the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Toyota, announcing late in the summer that he would be leaving the team to join Richard Childress Racing in 2023.

Additionally, Petty GMS announced last week that Jimmie Johnson has invested in an ownership stake with the organization, a move that will bring the seven-time champion back to Cup Series competition in a part-time role next season for select races — including the 2023 DAYTONA 500. Talk about a championship-laden racing team; 14 Cup Series titles between Johnson and the King, Richard Petty.

The Darlington Raceway family would like to extend its deepest sympathies to the Joe Gibbs family and race team with the passing of Coy Gibbs last Sunday. Coy Gibbs was the vice chairman and chief operating officer of JGR and father of Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs.

