KERRY THARP: NASCAR & Darlington Raceway making a difference in the community

Don’t forget − NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will drive his father’s restored No. 8 Chevrolet Nova on May 8 to pace the field for the Steakhouse Elite 200. Stay tuned for some other exciting news that we will share in the coming weeks regarding additional honorary pace car drivers in our other two races that weekend.

Speaking of our Throwback Weekend, the track is planning some exciting experiences for fans that include a virtual storytelling series with NASCAR Hall of Famers and legends, a fan vote for the best throwback paint scheme and a special Mother’s Day recognition on May 9. These throwback initiatives will begin in earnest later this month and continue through race weekend.

There continues to be a myriad of activity at Darlington Raceway. On March 20, we hosted our first Track Laps for Charity event as fans were provided the opportunity to drive their own vehicles around the "Lady in Black." More than 250 cars and trucks navigated their way around the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval, with a portion of the proceeds going to Donate Life South Carolina. Race fans from all across the state and region took their turns around the track.