KERRY THARP: NASCAR & Darlington Raceway making a difference in the community

When Ryan Blaney made the race-winning pass on Kyle Larson with just under eight laps remaining in last Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, he became the sixth different winner in the first six events of the still young 2021 NASCAR season.
That is the longest such streak in the Cup Series since 2014 and marks only the eighth different season that the year has started with six different drivers in Victory Lane. This kind of parity in the sport bodes well for the remainder of the season as drivers and teams will continue to jockey for a position in the 16-member playoff field which opens Sept. 5 with the 72nd running of the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
The NASCAR season is indeed off to a flying start and is one week closer to the Throwback Weekend on May 7-9 at Darlington. The "Lady in Black" received some exciting news recently, with two new entitlement sponsors coming aboard.
Steakhouse Elite, a leader in the craft burger business, will now sponsor the Steakhouse Elite 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on May 8. The 4Less Group, a successful aftermarket auto parts e-commerce company, will sponsor the LiftKits4Less.com 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on May 7.
Tickets for those two races, in addition to the NASCAR Cup Series race on May 9 are available. Fans can visit www.darlingtonraceway.com or call 866-459-7223 to purchase tickets for the weekend’s action. Tickets for the Mother’s Day event are going fast, so fans should get theirs now while supply lasts.
Don’t forget − NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will drive his father’s restored No. 8 Chevrolet Nova on May 8 to pace the field for the Steakhouse Elite 200. Stay tuned for some other exciting news that we will share in the coming weeks regarding additional honorary pace car drivers in our other two races that weekend.
Speaking of our Throwback Weekend, the track is planning some exciting experiences for fans that include a virtual storytelling series with NASCAR Hall of Famers and legends, a fan vote for the best throwback paint scheme and a special Mother’s Day recognition on May 9. These throwback initiatives will begin in earnest later this month and continue through race weekend.
There continues to be a myriad of activity at Darlington Raceway. On March 20, we hosted our first Track Laps for Charity event as fans were provided the opportunity to drive their own vehicles around the "Lady in Black." More than 250 cars and trucks navigated their way around the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval, with a portion of the proceeds going to Donate Life South Carolina. Race fans from all across the state and region took their turns around the track.
Fans from as far away as North Dakota and New York, who were in the area visiting Myrtle Beach, came to the track and participated in the event. One gentleman, who owned a 1978 Indianapolis 500 Corvette pace car, took more than 30 track laps and continually was in line to test his skills around the track "Too Tough To Tame." Darlington’s next Track Laps for Charity event is scheduled for Saturday, June 19.
Darlington Raceway will serve as the host site for a second mass vaccination event on Thursday, April 1. McLeod Regional Medical Center, in collaboration with Darlington County, will manage and administer the vaccines. The first such event took place on March 5 at the track as approximately 5,400 individuals received the first dose of the vaccine. To date, this has been the largest mass vaccination event in the state.
The track also recently announced that it will host the third-annual Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore on Thursday, Sept. 2. The event honors the life of the City of Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway, who lost his life in the line of duty on Oct. 3, 2018. Sgt. Carraway dedicated his life to serving others and giving back to his hometown of Darlington.
The Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore will benefit the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation, a 501(c)3 charitable entity, with the mission to share Sgt. Carraway’s vision of fusion between the community, law enforcement and first responders through service, communications, education and understanding. Participants can register for the race by visiting www.darlingtonraceway.com/memorial5k.
NASCAR travels to Bristol, Tenn., this weekend for what promises to be an entertaining, dirt racing event. Both the Camping World Truck Series and the NASCAR Cup Series will compete on dirt at the half mile Bristol Motor Speedway. It will be the first time since 1970 that the Cup Series has run on dirt.