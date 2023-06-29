FLORENCE, S.C. -- Throughout its 75-history, NASCAR has been known to step outside its comfort zone and try something different. That’s been particularly true the past couple of decades.

For example, when NASCAR introduced the playoff system in 2004, it was considered both dramatic and revolutionary. Having a dirt race with stock cars at Bristol Motor Speedway? Unheard of. Or how about transforming the iconic Los Angeles Coliseum into a quarter-mile short track for the Busch Clash? That’s impossible. This weekend’s event in Chicago likely tops them all in terms of innovation and originality.

For the first time ever, the sights, sounds, and speed of NASCAR are coming to the streets of downtown Chicago. The Windy City, long known for its illustrious sports history, likely hasn’t experienced anything like what is going to take place with the running of the Chicago Street Race. The unprecedented 12-turn, 2.2-mile street race will take the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series past and through many of Chicago’s most well-known downtown landmarks, including Grant Park, Buckingham Fountain, and the northern edge of Soldier Field, the home of the Chicago Bears. The Chicago Street Race will become the 177th different track the Cup Series has competed on in its 75-year history. Needless to say, the drivers are in store for quite a challenge as they look to navigate through what is truly unchartered territory.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said Martin Truex Jr., who currently leads the Cup Series point standings. “I’ve never done street racing before, but I’m optimistic that it’s going to be a good time and it’s going to go off well. I have no idea the logistics involved. I can’t even imagine what goes into it. On the race fan side, it seems like it’s going to be cool. I enjoy tracks that are unique and challenging and it’s always a good challenge to learn a new place.”

The event features more than just a pair of NASCAR national series races. It’s set up as a two-day festival with a series of concerts featuring such acts as The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes, and Charley Crockett. Chicago is known for its outstanding food and entertainment and there will be plenty of that to go around for all the fans who are descending upon the event. The Grant Park 220 – the weekend’s main event – is set to run on Sunday at 5:30 p.m., with NBC televising live.

The competition continues to be nothing short of amazing this season. A total of 11 different drivers from seven different organizations have won at least one race in the first 17 events of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season; led by Kyle Busch and William Byron with three victories each. The 11 different winners is tied with the 1988, ‘07, ’09, ’15, ’16, ’17 and ‘21 seasons for the third-most winners through the first 17 races of a season in the Modern Era (1972-Present). The 2003 season holds the record for most different winners through the first 17 races of a season in the Modern Era with 14 different winners. Trackhouse Racing’s win with Ross Chastain at Nashville last Sunday made them the seventh different organization to win in the Cup Series this season. Hendrick Motorsports leads all organizations in Cup Series wins this season with five victories; followed by Joe Gibbs Racing with four wins.

We are less than 65 days from the Cook Out Southern 500 NASCAR weekend at Darlington Raceway. Both the NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Cup Series will compete Sept. 2-3 at the track Too Tough To Tame. We’re encouraging fans to reserve their tickets and camping spots now, as we want to sell out Sunday’s race for the second year in a row and the third time in the past five years. This will be the 74th running of the Cook Out Southern 500 and once again will be the opening race for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. One of NASCAR and the state of South Carolina’s crown jewel events will provide outstanding entertainment and competition over Labor Day Weekend. Visit www.darlingtonraceway.com or call 866-449-7223 and make your plans to attend now. I hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July!