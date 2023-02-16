Coming off one of its most exciting and competitive seasons in recent memory, NASCAR is set to begin its 75th Anniversary in grand style at the mecca of motorsports facilities, Daytona International Speedway.

All three national series will take to the high banks of Daytona this weekend, highlighted by the 65th running of the Great American Race, the Daytona 500. FOX will televise Sunday’s race live with coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The sport’s Diamond Anniversary season will feature a year-long celebration of NASCAR’s past, present and future, recognizing the most significant competitors, contributors and moments in the sport’s history while looking forward to the road ahead.

“Always Forward” is NASCAR’s official Anniversary slogan, bringing the tri-era thematic to life through numerous fan experiences, marketing executions and much more throughout the course of the season. Since the sanctioning body was founded and incorporated in 1948 in Daytona Beach by Bill France Sr., NASCAR has grown into the global leader in stock car racing and America’s No. 1 motorsport.

That leadership reached new levels last year with a season for the ages. There were 19 different race winners in the NASCAR Cup Series, including five first-time winners. Television ratings and attendance were both up, and the debut of the Next Gen race car in the Cup Series was nothing short of a success. It’s crystal clear that the upward trajectory of our sport shows no signs of letting up. In the Sport Business Journal’s recent survey of all major sports, NASCAR was named the No. 1 most attractive sponsorship opportunity and the No. 4 “hottest sports property.”

Darlington Raceway will certainly play a key role in making 2023 unforgettable Diamond Anniversary season. The track’s much-acclaimed Throwback Weekend will be one of the season’s pillar events, May 12-14. NASCAR recently announced that the 75 Greatest Drivers in NASCAR history will be recognized and honored during the Goodyear 400 race weekend at the track Too Tough To Tame. Fans will not want to miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see up close and personal some of the greatest heroes in the history of the sport.

The 75 Greatest will be one of the focal points of the Throwback Weekend, which will also feature a wide variety of throwback experiences for the fans, including a vintage stock car display, throwback paint schemes and crew uniforms, a Throwback Parade, and plenty of throwback-themed activities in the Fan Zone.

Overall, it’s going to be fun following some of these key 2023 NASCAR storylines as the sport prepares to visit Darlington Raceway:

• Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch’s move to Richard Childress Racing following a 15-year run with Joe Gibbs Racing.

• Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson’s return to NASCAR as a part-owner and part-time driver with the newly formed Legacy Motor Club. He’s combining ownership efforts with Richard Petty and Petty GMS Racing.

• Former Cup Series and two-time Xfinity Series champion Kevin Harvick’s final season following a brilliant 23-year career. He’ll move to the FOX broadcast booth next year.

• NASCAR Xfinity Series champ Ty Gibbs becomes a full-time Cup Series driver for JGR.

• Ryan Preece takes over the No. 41 car for Stewart-Haas Racing.

• Tyler Reddick’s move from RCR to 23XI.

• Noah Gragson’s move to the Cup Series joining Erik Jones at Legacy Motor Club.

• AJ Allmendinger’s return as a full-time driver in the Cup Series for Kaulig Racing.

Darlington Raceway fans can watch these storylines unfold as we welcome the official start of the 2023 NASCAR season with our Daytona 500 Watch Party this Sunday at the Mellow Mushroom, located at 120 Dunbarton Drive in Florence. Darlington Stripe Club season ticket holders and the general public are invited to the event which will begin at 1 p.m.

Attendees will celebrate the running of the Great American Race with food, games and prizes with fellow race fans. The track will host games and NASCAR trivia offering fans the opportunity to win tickets to the Goodyear 400 and Cook Out Southern 500. There will also be drink specials presented by Coca-Cola and Crown Beverages.

Ticket and camping packages for both of Darlington’s NASCAR race weekends are currently on sale. Fans can visit www.darlingtonraceway.com or call 1-800-459-7223 and make their purchases. With the Throwback Weekend less than three months away, fans will want to make their plans in advance to be a part of NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary season.