KERRY THARP: NASCAR playoffs one race away from Elite 8

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- The playoff field for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will be trimmed to eight following this week’s action at the Charlotte ROVAL. The opening race of the playoffs was held at Darlington Raceway last month in the Cook Out Southern 500, but after five races, the competition has been heating up to see who will capture the 2023 championship.

Chase Elliott, the sport’s most popular driver, punched his ticket to the third round with a thrilling victory last week at Talladega Superspeedway. Elliott made a daring move on the final lap to overtake Ryan Blaney and earn his fifth win of the season. The driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet also became the first championship-eligible driver to win one of the playoff races. Previously, Erik Jones won at Darlington; Bubba Wallace won at Kansas; Chris Buescher won at Bristol; and Tyler Reddick won at Texas.

While Elliott is the only driver to have officially clinched a position into the next round, Blaney (+32 above the cutline); Ross Chastain (+28); Denny Hamlin (+21); Joey Logano (+18); and Kyle Larson (+18) seem to be in pretty good shape heading into the ROVAL. Daniel Suarez is 12 points above the cutline, while Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric are currently even at the cutline. William Byron finds himself 11 points below the cutline. Christopher Bell is 33 points below the cutlinenand for all intents and purposes needs to win Sunday at Charlotte to advance. Alex Bowman, who is still experiencing concussion symptoms, will miss his second consecutive race and is not expected to move into the third round.

The ROVAL poses some unique challenges for the drivers with its 17-turn, multi-elevational layout. This will be the fifth race at Charlotte’s 2.32-mile road course. Elliott is a two-time winner there. Larson won last year’s event while Blaney won the inaugural event in 2018. Those three drivers are certainly considered favorites heading into this weekend’s race. Keep an eye on Tyler Reddick; however, as the driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet has won three races on the season, including a pair of road courses – Road America and Indianapolis.

NASCAR has worked extremely hard to make the racing more competitive this season and the results have been telling. Through 31 races in the Cup schedule, we’ve seen 19 different winners. That is tied with the series record for the most winners in a single season joining 1956, 1961 and 2001. There have also been five first-time winners this season – Austin Cindric (DAYTONA 500), Chase Briscoe (Phoenix 1), Ross Chastain (Circuit of the Americas), Daniel Suarez (Sonoma), and Tyler Reddick (Road America. That is likewise tied for the most in a single season, joining 2001, 2002 and 2011.

