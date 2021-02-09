KERRY THARP: NASCAR riding wave of momentum heading into '21 season

As the calendar turned from 2020 to 2021 a little more than six weeks ago, there certainly were a lot of people who looked back on last year as one that they had just soon forget.
It was without question a year like none other. No longer was there a “normal” in how we did things. The pandemic affected nearly every aspect of our society. Sports were no exception. Standard operating procedure suddenly went out the window. Sports leagues had to adjust, new protocols had to be put into place and change was inevitable.
NASCAR emerged as a leader in the sports world during the pandemic and as a result rides a hefty wave of momentum on the eve of the 2021 racing season. Following more than an eight-week pause of live competition, NASCAR was the first major sport to return to action when The Real Heroes 400 took place at Darlington Raceway on May 17.
By the time the ever-popular Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Cup Series championship in November, NASCAR had achieved the unthinkable − finishing its 36-race slate on time as the only major league to complete a full 2020 schedule.
Despite the challenges the pandemic has presented, NASCAR’s position in the sports world has never been better. The leadership and vision provided by Jim France, Lesa France Kennedy and Steve Phelps has fostered an unprecedented collaboration among the industry. While most other sports leagues saw their TV ratings plunge in 2020, NASCAR’s were nearly flat year over year.
While other sports went quiet last spring, NASCAR ventured into Esports in a big way, implementing a seven-race iRacing schedule that set viewership records and kept NASCAR relevant among fans. The sport’s social and digital consumption has shown double digit increases across the board. This new-found interest has only grown with the addition of new and diverse ownership, including Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing with driver Bubba Wallace and Justin Marks and Pit Bull’s TrackHouse Racing Team with driver Daniel Suarez.
NASCAR was named the 2020 League of the Year by SportsTechie, the preeminent sports-technology trade outlet. The racing and competition that the sport is known for was considered by most to be as good as it’s ever been last season.
Darlington Raceway received great news last fall as the track "Too Tough To Tame" was awarded a second race date for 2021. Darlington will now host NASCAR events on Mother’s Day Weekend (May 7-9) along with its traditional Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 4-5).
The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR has transitioned to the new spring race weekend, which will features all three national series. The Southern 500, one of the sport’s crown jewels and most coveted races, will lead off the Cup Series Playoffs for the second year in a row. Now each weekend will have their own distinctive theme and experience.
As the season kicks off this Sunday with NASCAR's own Super Bowl in the 63rd running of the “The Great American Race” − the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, the excitement surrounding the sport is building. Will Chase Elliott repeat as Cup champion? Can Kyle Busch bounce back after a difficult 2020 season? How will the addition of road courses at Daytona and Circuit of Americas impact the competition? How will Kyle Larson perform with his new team at Hendrick Motorsports? Can the new team of Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin have a break-through first season with Bubba Wallace?
These are just a few of the questions that will be answered over the next several months as the racing unfolds between now and November.
A recent survey the sport conducted showed that among avid NASCAR fans, three out of four loved the 2020 racing season and four out of five are excited for the upcoming 2021 campaign. The fan base has plenty to look forward to this year. New faces in new places, new and intriguing ownership groups, a true makeover of the NASCAR schedule with new tracks and new markets and a confidence that the sport is capable of putting on competitive and exciting racing in a safe and healthy environment.
It’s a renewed enthusiasm that should definitely provide NASCAR with the opportunity to continue to expand its fan base, especially among the younger generation. In addition, the Next Gen car is on schedule to be introduced for 2022 and is expected to be a game-changer for the sport and perhaps attract another manufacturer or two to the fray.
As we all continue to face the challenges that this pandemic presents, it’s reassuring to know that NASCAR is exhibiting the ability to navigate through these times and deliver exciting racing and entertainment in a safe environment to fans across the globe. Darlington Raceway will be in the middle of it all as we welcome competitors and fans to two full race weekends of action at the track "Too Tough To Tame."
In fact, don’t be surprised if 2021 is the best season yet.