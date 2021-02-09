KERRY THARP: NASCAR riding wave of momentum heading into '21 season

As the season kicks off this Sunday with NASCAR's own Super Bowl in the 63rd running of the “The Great American Race” − the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, the excitement surrounding the sport is building. Will Chase Elliott repeat as Cup champion? Can Kyle Busch bounce back after a difficult 2020 season? How will the addition of road courses at Daytona and Circuit of Americas impact the competition? How will Kyle Larson perform with his new team at Hendrick Motorsports? Can the new team of Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin have a break-through first season with Bubba Wallace?

These are just a few of the questions that will be answered over the next several months as the racing unfolds between now and November.

A recent survey the sport conducted showed that among avid NASCAR fans, three out of four loved the 2020 racing season and four out of five are excited for the upcoming 2021 campaign. The fan base has plenty to look forward to this year. New faces in new places, new and intriguing ownership groups, a true makeover of the NASCAR schedule with new tracks and new markets and a confidence that the sport is capable of putting on competitive and exciting racing in a safe and healthy environment.