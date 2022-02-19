KERRY THARP: NASCAR season riding wave of momentum heading into Daytona 500

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While there will be a multitude of new looks in the sport this year, the introduction of the Next Gen car is by far the biggest storyline. The new car, which has been three years in the making, replaces the Gen 6 car that was used in the Cup Series from 2013 to 2021. The new model gives NASCAR’s three automakers a car that is more relevant to their street equivalents – the Chevrolet Camaro, the Ford Mustang and the Toyota Camry. It is also designed to enhance the level of on-track competition and allow for more cutting-edge technology.

The car offers a sleeker and more coupe look than the previous car. It features a shorter driver compartment, shortened deck lid, and larger (18-inch as opposed to 15-inch) aluminum alloy tires. The new car also features a single lug nut design, which should only add to the competition with the teams’ pit stops. The design of the new car reduces aero dependency and puts the emphasis back on car setup and driver skill.

Finally, the on-track testing has revealed that the car is more challenging to drive; “it’s a real handful” is how some of the drivers have described it. That should only make the action more interesting at a place like Darlington, where the likelihood of getting a “Darlington Stripe” should only increase with the Next Gen car.