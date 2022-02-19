KERRY THARP: NASCAR season riding wave of momentum heading into Daytona 500

It seems like just a few weeks ago that NASCAR was crowning its three national series champions in the Phoenix desert, highlighted by Kyle Larson’s first-ever NASCAR Cup Series crown.
The sport with the shortest off-season heads into the 2022 campaign riding a powerful wave of momentum as excitement and anticipation for what lies ahead is at a fever pitch among NASCAR fans.
With the 64th running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday, NASCAR’s version of its own Super Bowl appears primed and ready for a memorable run. The fact that the 500 was announced as a complete sellout earlier this week bodes well for the health of the sport and the positive forecast that the season holds.
The NASCAR season got a jump start two weeks ago with the entertaining Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, which provided fans with a unique and novel opening act for the year to get started. In a few short months, NASCAR constructed a quarter-mile racetrack along with all the necessary safety features and placed it inside the bowl of the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, an iconic venue that has hosted a myriad of sporting events over the years, including Super Bowls, World Series, college football, Summer Olympics, boxing and even the infamous stunt artist Evel Knievel. There was a solid crowd for the main event on Feb. 6, with an estimated 70 percent of the fans being first-time NASCAR race attendees.
While there will be a multitude of new looks in the sport this year, the introduction of the Next Gen car is by far the biggest storyline. The new car, which has been three years in the making, replaces the Gen 6 car that was used in the Cup Series from 2013 to 2021. The new model gives NASCAR’s three automakers a car that is more relevant to their street equivalents – the Chevrolet Camaro, the Ford Mustang and the Toyota Camry. It is also designed to enhance the level of on-track competition and allow for more cutting-edge technology.
The car offers a sleeker and more coupe look than the previous car. It features a shorter driver compartment, shortened deck lid, and larger (18-inch as opposed to 15-inch) aluminum alloy tires. The new car also features a single lug nut design, which should only add to the competition with the teams’ pit stops. The design of the new car reduces aero dependency and puts the emphasis back on car setup and driver skill.
Finally, the on-track testing has revealed that the car is more challenging to drive; “it’s a real handful” is how some of the drivers have described it. That should only make the action more interesting at a place like Darlington, where the likelihood of getting a “Darlington Stripe” should only increase with the Next Gen car.
There’s also been some maneuvering among the team rosters during the offseason. Some of the more significant changes include former series champion Kurt Busch moving to 23XI Racing, a team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin; former series champion Brad Keselowski taking on a driver-owner role with what is now known as RFK Racing; young talent Harrison Burton stepping into the seat of the iconic No. 21 Wood Brothers machine; veteran crew chief Bootie Barker assuming the crew chief role for the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota and driver Bubba Wallace; 21-year-old Todd Gilliland moving up to the Cup ranks with Front Row Motorsports to drive the No. 38 Ford; Ross Chastain moving over from the now-defunct No. 42 Chip Ganassi Chevrolet to the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet in the Cup Series, a team that is part-owned by “Mr. Worldwide” Pitbull and 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric moving up to the Cup Series to drive the No. 2 Ford for Team Penske.
With the start of the regular season now upon us, Darlington Raceway is offering a couple of opportunities for our fans to get geared up for the start of another exciting NASCAR campaign. On Sunday, the track will host its annual “Daytona 500 Watch Party” at the Mellow Mushroom in Florence. Pre-race activities will begin at 1:30 p.m. and the party will go on until the drop of the checkered flag. A variety of prizes will be distributed to those in attendance, ranging from ticket packages to both of Darlington’s NASCAR race weekends – the Throwback Weekend May 6-8 and the start of the Cup Series Playoffs with the Southern 500 over our traditional Labor Day Weekend on Sept. 2-4 – souvenirs and memorabilia from Darlington, Daytona, the NASCAR Hall of Fame and much more.
Additionally, the track will host the first of its several Track Laps for Charity events on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For just $20, fans can take three laps around the famed Lady in Black. Proceeds for this event will benefit the Genesis Community Foundation of Darlington, Darlington Shares − a donor advised fund of the NASCAR Foundation. To learn more, visit darlingtonraceway.com.