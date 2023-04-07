FLORENCE, S.C. -- In honor of NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary, NASCAR will celebrate its 75 Greatest Drivers of All Time and formally recognize that group during the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway.

The original list of 50 Greatest Drivers was compiled in 1998 as part of the sport’s 50th Anniversary. On Thursday, NASCAR announced plans to reveal the next 25 drivers added to that illustrious list. Beginning next week, NASCAR will disclose one of the new top 25 drivers per day, approximately five per week, leading up to the May 12-14 Throwback Weekend at the track Too Tough to Tame.

The excitement and anticipation surrounding the announcement of these names will only help build the tradition and nostalgia that is a part of Darlington Raceway. Let’s look at the original 50 Greatest Drivers that were the focal part of NASCAR’s Golden Anniversary. Twenty-one of these heroes are still with us today; those still living are listed in bold.

50 Greatest NASCAR Drivers

Bobby Allison, Davey Allison, Buck Baker, Buddy Baker, Geoff Bodine, Neil Bonnett, Red Byron, Jerry Cook, Dale Earnhardt, Ralph Earnhardt, Bill Elliott, Richie Evans, Red Farmer, Tim Flock, A.J. Foyt, Harry Gant, Jeff Gordon, Ray Hendrick, Jack Ingram, Ernie Irvan, Bobby Isaac, Dale Jarrett, Ned Jarrett, Junior Johnson, Alan Kulwicki, Terry Labonte, Fred Lorenzen, Tiny Lund, Mark Martin, Hershel McGriff, Cotton Owens, Marvin Panch, Benny Parsons, David Pearson, Lee Petty, Richard Petty, Tim Richmond, Fireball Roberts, Ricky Rudd, Marshall Teague, Herb Thomas, Curtis Turner, Rusty Wallace, Darrell Waltrip, Joe Weatherly, Bob Welborn, Rex White, Glen Wood, Cale Yarborough, LeeRoy Yarborough

Selecting the next 25 drivers for this list was not an easy task. A panel of NASCAR luminaries, including executive leadership, industry leaders, and others who have helped shape the sport, met, debated, and chose this prestigious group earlier this year. Being able to have all these living legends assembled at Darlington for Throwback Weekend in May will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience not only for those individuals, but for the current drivers, teams and most importantly the fans. It will be a reunion for the sport in every sense of the word.

That reunion will be made sweeter by our friends at the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS). On April 5, Darlington Raceway and SCDPS announced that it is naming the May 12 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race the Buckle Up South Carolina 200. In addition, SCDPS is utilizing NASCAR Cup Series star Ross Chastain in a series of public service announcements that will promote safe and sober driving on Palmetto State roads.

The joint initiatives were unveiled during a ceremony featuring South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, South Carolina Department of Public Safety Director Robert G. Woods, IV, Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp and Ross Chastain at the Governor’s Mansion.

It is an honor to utilize Darlington’s powerful platform to promote the importance of highway safety in our state. We’re pleased that the South Carolina Department of Public Safety continues to see value in that platform and recognize the reach and star power of Ross Chastain, who has long championed safety’s priority on our roads nationwide.

Chastain and members of the SCDPS were at the track Wednesday morning to film the PSA’s that will be aired during the May and September race weekends at Darlington. The PSA that will air in May will highlight Buckle Up South Carolina, while the September PSA will feature the SCDPS’ Sober or Slammer campaign.

With Darlington’s May event now just 35 days away, fans are encouraged to go ahead and purchase their tickets and pre-race experience passes. As mentioned, this will be a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the history of NASCAR and see up close and personal the legendary drivers that helped make NASCAR one of the country’s most popular sports. Visit www.darlingtonraceway.com or call 866-459-7223 to get your tickets now!

NASCAR will take to the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend. The third annual Food City Dirt Race will take place Sunday at 7 p.m. (ET) with FOX bringing the live broadcast.