DARLINGTON, S.C. – It's easy to see why Kerry Tharp is successful as Darlington Raceway’s president.

It’s in any photo of his parents – particularly his father, Jim, who worked 38 years for General Electric in Kentucky.

“In my mind, I never knew anybody that didn’t like my dad,” Tharp said. “And I don’t think there was anybody out there my dad didn’t like in the times I was with him. I just owe him a lot for the type of relationships I think I’ve been able to build. He always treated people very, very well. It didn’t matter who they were.

“So, I’ve always tried to emulate that. And that’s something I hope to pass on to my sons and grandsons,” he added. “If you treat people well and make them feel special and make them feel important, it’s amazing what can be done.”

During Tharp's career in sports information and NASCAR, that's the motor that makes him run. Since 2016, that motor has helped lead the country’s charge to bring back sports in 2020 at Darlington. And it also helped reclaim a second annual race for the track Too Tough to Tame.

“The biggest takeaway I have from being at Darlington is just the people I’ve had the good fortune of interacting with,” Tharp said. “Many of them have become close friends of mine. Being able to hopefully have some small impact in this community has meant a lot to me.”

After Tharp graduated from Western Kentucky, however, Jim wasn’t too happy about his next school in the pursuit of a sports-information career.

“He wasn’t real thrilled that I was going to the University of Tennessee to get my graduate degree,” Tharp said, laughing. “My dad grew up a Kentucky fan. So when I told him I was going to Knoxville, he asked, ‘Who’s going to pay for that?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know. Hopefully you could, maybe a little bit.’”

The hard feelings about Kerry going to Tennessee subsided. After all, they had a bond in that Jim also umpired slow-pitch softball for 55 years and was part of the NCAA Final Four stat crew for 38.

“He knew I had a real passion for sports and was proud and supportive of the fact I was going to get into sports,” said Tharp, who also worked in sports information for Oklahoma. “He loved college sports and I love college sports. I started working in sports for about 25 years. Then, I remember calling and telling my parents I was going to work for NASCAR. And they were like, ‘Wow! OK, I didn’t really know you liked NASCAR.”

And Kerry’s response?

“Well, I really don’t, but I’m going to work for them,” he said.

After leaving his long-time post as the University of South Carolina's associate athletics director, Tharp started his work toward becoming NASCAR’S senior director of racing communications.

Then in spring 2016, after then-Darlington president Chip Wile was promoted to hold the same post at Daytona International Speedway (Wile is now NASCAR's chief track properties officer), Tharp took over at Darlington.

After not getting to see his parents that often because of his career, Tharp moved them to Florence when he moved to the Pee Dee.

“You won’t believe how big a fan my mom (Derita) became of NASCAR,” Tharp said. “She would call me or I would call her on Sunday nights after a race. She would want to know how Tony Stewart did. (Tharp’s parents) both became fans of NASCAR. I took them to several races, but I didn’t get to take them to a Darlington race because their health wasn’t so great. But I did get to take them to the track several times.”

Jim died in December 2018, and Derita died in June 2020.

“I know they were proud of me; I knew that,” Tharp said. “They didn’t have to tell me that, but they always told me that, so that certainly makes you feel very, very good.”