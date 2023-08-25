One NASCAR Cup Series Playoff spot remains to be filled, and only one race remains before the 74th running of the Cook Out Southern 500, NASCAR’s postseason opener on Sunday, Sept. 3 at Darlington Raceway.

Fifteen drivers are currently qualified for the 16-member playoff field. One of the season’s most unpredictable races − Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway − provides a multitude of drivers with one final chance to compete for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

There are 13 drivers who have won their way into the playoffs this season: William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher, Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell. Two drivers have advanced on points: Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick. There are three drivers − Bubba Wallace, Ty Gibbs, and Daniel Suarez − who could get in on points if there isn’t a first-time winner on Saturday. Wallace currently has a 32-point advantage over Ty Gibbs and a 43-point cushion over Daniel Suarez.

There are 14 drivers whose only hope of making the playoffs is by winning: Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, AJ Allmendinger, Austin Cindric, Justin Haley, Aric Almirola, Ryan Preece, Corey LaJoie, Todd Gilliland, Erik Jones, Austin Dillon, Harrison Burton, Chase Briscoe and Ty Dillon. Cindric, Haley, and Austin Dillon have all previously won point-paying Cup races at Daytona, so there’s always the opportunity for a surprise winner.

Likely the two drivers with the most attention on them this weekend will be Wallace, who currently holds the 16th and final playoff spot, and Elliott, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion who is a must-win situation Saturday. Elliott is winless this season and has missed seven races − six due to a broken leg he suffered in a snowboarding accident early in the year and one due to a suspension handed down by NASCAR earlier this summer.

Wallace will be looking to secure his first playoff berth and he heads into Saturday’s race with some confidence, considering he has four top-five finishes in 12 Cup races at the World Center of Racing.

Darlington Raceway announced earlier this week that one of the newest members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Donnie Allison, will serve as the Grand Marshal for the NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 1.

Allison, a member of NASCAR’s legendary “Alabama Gang” has been an ambassador for the sport for more than 50 years. He won some big races during his career but likely is best-known for his role in one of the sport’s most iconic moments – his 1979 Daytona fight with fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer and Darlington Raceway legend Cale Yarborough. The incident was captured live on national television and helped foster a new-found popularity for the sport.

The parade route will begin at Florence-Darlington Technical College and end in the Cale Yarborough Cup Garage at Darlington Raceway. Beginning at 4 p.m., fans are invited to the FDTC campus where the haulers will stage. Fans will be able to take photos with their favorite haulers while enjoying live music and food from local vendors.

Allison will participate in a fan Q&A at 5 p.m. and will sign autographs from 5:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. The haulers will leave FDTC at 6 p.m. and make their way through the city of Darlington before entering the infield and unloading in the garage. Fans are encouraged to line alongside the parade route and take in the sights and sounds of the haulers as they proceed into the racetrack.

Also, you can still sign up for the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore which is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a Hot Lap Fun Run that allows runners to take a lap around the track at their own pace. Runners can register online at darlingtonraceway5k.itsyourrace.com.

Tickets are going fast for the upcoming Crown Royal presents Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend. Racing action begins Saturday, Sept. 2 at 3:30 p.m. with the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200. The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs open up the following day with one of our sport’s crown jewels − the Cook Out Southern 500 − with the Green Flag expected to drop shortly after 6 p.m.

Tickets, camping and pre-race experiences passes can be obtained by visiting www.darlingtonraceway.com or calling 866-459-7223.