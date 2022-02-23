KERRY THARP: Thrilling Daytona 500 gets NASCAR season off to a flying start

The 2022 NASCAR season got off to a strong start last weekend with the 64th running of the Daytona 500 before a sold-out crowd at Daytona International Speedway.
When the checkered flag dropped on “The Great American Race” that featured an exciting overtime finish, rookie driver Austin Cindric etched his name into the record books as being one of only nine drivers to post their first career NASCAR Cup Series victory with a win in the Daytona 500. Cindric, the 23-year-old who drives the No. 2 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, is the first rookie to win NASCAR’s most prestigious race.
The surprising victory came on team owner Roger Penske’s 85th birthday and marked the third Daytona 500 win for the NASCAR Hall of Famer. Ryan Newman (2008) and Joey Logano (2015) were the other two Team Penske drivers who won the 500. Bubba Wallace, who drives the No. 23 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing, claimed his second Daytona 500 runner-up finish, as Cindric put a block on teammate Ryan Blaney and beat Wallace to the line by half a car length.
The race featured the debut of NASCAR’s Next Gen car, the highly acclaimed new race car in the Cup Series. From all accounts, the car had an impressive debut. There were 35 lead changes among 13 drivers during a highly competitive race that also had 104 green flag passes for the lead; the fifth-most since the creation of this Loop Data statistic in 2007.
Technically, the car features a new horsepower package, aerodynamic changes, single-lug nut wheels, a composite body, and even a new camera-rearview mirror. From an appearance standpoint, the cars look sleeker with the numbers moved from the car doors further up toward the front fender area to allow for greater sponsor branding on the door panel. Cindric and Penske both had glowing remarks about the Next Gen car following its performance last weekend at Daytona.
“There’s so much different about this car but it’s still the same style of exciting racing,” said Cindric. “It was really interesting to see who picked upon on different things in the race and even in practice.”
“I think we’re on a great trajectory,” Penske said when asked about the new car. “All the new fans we had at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (on Feb. 6 in Los Angeles, Calif.) and certainly selling this place (Daytona International Speedway) out, I think it’s terrific.”
In addition to Sunday’s Daytona 500 being completely sold out, the TV viewership numbers were also impressive. At the peak of its telecast, more than 10.57 million viewers were tuned into the race. The Daytona 500 was the most viewed single sport telecast of the entire weekend. Those that attended Daytona International Speedway last week also noted a renewed enthusiasm and energy surrounding the sport.
All this positive momentum bodes well for Darlington Raceway. We’re less than 75 days away from our May 6-8 Throwback Weekend event and now’s the time to get tickets and make plans to attend. We’re blessed to have our second race date back, so we need your support for both of our race dates (Sept. 2-4 is our Southern 500 weekend). For ticket and camping information you can call 866-459-7223 or visit www.darlingtonraceway.com.
One of the highlights of the upcoming Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR will be the revival of our Saturday Night Parade. Previously known as the Southern 500 Parade, the “Darlington Throwback Parade” will take place Saturday, May 7 at 6 p.m. Featuring NASCAR Hall of Famers, legends and other personalities of the sport, the parade will also include vintage cars, floats, beauty queens, and the Darlington High School marching band. The parade will begin on Pearl Street and conclude in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Garage inside the track’s infield.
Darlington will host the first of its six Track Laps for Charity this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fans can pay $20 to take three laps around the Lady in Black with proceeds going to the Genesis Community Foundation of Darlington. Track Laps for Charity is one of our most popular experiences at the track Too Tough To Tame, so we look forward to expanding the amount of our events to six this season. As we expand our Track Laps program to give back to the Palmetto State, fans will have an even bigger impact in supporting local charities in our community. The opportunity for race fans to take friends and family for laps in their personal vehicles around the track Too Tough to Tame is always a memorable experience.
NASCAR begins its west coast swing this weekend with a visit to Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. It will be the sport’s first trip to this two-mile track in two years due to the pandemic. Stops at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway will follow. Tune to FOX for all three west coast NASCAR Cup Series races.