KERRY THARP: Thrilling Daytona 500 gets NASCAR season off to a flying start

All this positive momentum bodes well for Darlington Raceway. We’re less than 75 days away from our May 6-8 Throwback Weekend event and now’s the time to get tickets and make plans to attend. We’re blessed to have our second race date back, so we need your support for both of our race dates (Sept. 2-4 is our Southern 500 weekend). For ticket and camping information you can call 866-459-7223 or visit www.darlingtonraceway.com.

One of the highlights of the upcoming Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR will be the revival of our Saturday Night Parade. Previously known as the Southern 500 Parade, the “Darlington Throwback Parade” will take place Saturday, May 7 at 6 p.m. Featuring NASCAR Hall of Famers, legends and other personalities of the sport, the parade will also include vintage cars, floats, beauty queens, and the Darlington High School marching band. The parade will begin on Pearl Street and conclude in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Garage inside the track’s infield.