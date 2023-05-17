FLORENCE, S.C. -- A primary objective of Darlington Raceway’s recently completed Throwback Weekend was to be a pillar event of NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary Celebration. When the checkered flag flew early Sunday night on the Goodyear 400, the consensus was that goal had been accomplished.

Capitalizing on recognizing NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers, the Darlington team put together an action-packed schedule for our fans to enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pay tribute to the sport’s legends. Thirty-three of the 44 living Greatest Drivers were on site, participating in autograph sessions, fan Q&A’s, and were collectively honored in a special pre-race ceremony on Sunday. The 75 Greatest brunch that NASCAR hosted Sunday morning was a memorable event that exhibited the true reunion spirit that the throwback platform was founded upon nearly 10 years ago. The legends enjoyed visiting and catching up with one another as stories were told and retold, laughs were shared and good old-fashioned reminiscing took place.

The Fan Midway was energetic and engaging. The NASCAR Experience was extremely popular among our fans and had big crowds all weekend. Goodyear, in recognition of its 125th Anniversary, sponsored a throwback display that featured some iconic memorabilia, the 1959 Chevrolet that gave Goodyear its first NASCAR win, and the Garage 56 car, the Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and livery NASCAR plans to race in the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans. Fans were treated to a wide variety of activities throughout the course of the week, including Track Laps for Charity, a drive-in movie night, an old-fashioned Throwback Parade and a 1980s concert. More than 20 vintage stock cars were in the Midway and took parade laps around the Track Too Tough to Tame on Saturday and Sunday. All three national series had strong participation with their throwback paint schemes and several of the teams donned retro crew uniforms. The spirit, excitement, and vibe that permeated the property and community was contagious and our fans appeared to have a terrific experience.

The hard-driving racing that Darlington is known for was evident in all three national series. Christian Eckes won the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race with a thrilling finish. Kyle Larson bumped John Hunter Nemechek out of the way on the final lap to claim the Shriners Children’s 200 NASCAR XFINITY Series race. William Byron held off Kevin Harvick in overtime to win the Goodyear 400 NASCAR Cup Series race.

It’s highly unlikely that this many of the sport’s legends will ever be gathered at one track at the same time again. Several of the legends hadn’t been back to Darlington in years, including Hershel McGriff, who drove his race car from Oregon to race in the 1950 Southern 500 and then drove the same car back to Oregon. Geoff Bodine, Carl Edwards, Kasey Kahne, Ernie Irvan, and Sterling Marlin were others who hadn’t been back to the Lady in Black in quite some time. The iconic Mario Andretti was at the track on Friday, as NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series driver Nick Sanchez’s No. 2 Chevrolet Silverado featured a throwback commemorating the former Daytona 500 and Indy 500 winner. It’s not very often that you can have Mario Andretti and Richard Petty at your track during the same weekend. The legends assembled at Darlington last weekend resembled a “who’s who” in motorsports.

The conclusion of Sunday’s Goodyear 400 marked the halfway point of the NASCAR regular season. Thus far, it’s been very entertaining. Nine different drivers have claimed at least one victory this year. Byron is the only Cup Series driver to notch three wins so far. Other drivers with multiple wins include Kyle Larson (2) and Kyle Busch (2). Byron’s triumph in the Goodyear 400 was the 100th victory for the iconic No. 24 car and his first at the track Too Tough to Tame.

We’re less than 110 days away from the 74th running of the Cook Out Southern 500, which will once again lead off the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Tickets and camping are currently on sale for that event and can be purchased online at www.darlingtonraceway.com or by calling 866-459-7223.

NASCAR continues its run through the Carolinas this week as the non-points All-Star Race takes place at North Wilkesboro Speedway, a track that has experienced a re-birth since closing its gates in 1996. FS1 will broadcast the event starting at 8 p.m. Sunday.