FLORENCE, S.C. -- With each day drawing us closer and closer to NASCAR returning to Darlington Raceway, the excitement continues to build for the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR, May 12-14.

The weekend promises to be a crown jewel of NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary celebration as all three national series will take to the track featuring throwback paint schemes that highlight the history of our sport and the Track Too Tough to Tame. One of the highlights of the weekend will be the recognition of the 75 Greatest Drivers, with all those still living invited to Darlington for a special tribute prior to the Goodyear 400 on May 14.

NASCAR selected its Top 50 Greatest Drivers in 1998 in conjunction with its Golden Anniversary celebration. Those drivers were listed in my most recent column. Over the past couple of weeks, NASCAR has released the name of one driver per day of the next 25 Greatest. Thus far, 10 new drivers have been added to this illustrious list. Here’s a look at these newest honorees.

Chase Elliott: Following in his Hall of Fame father Bill’s footsteps, Chase has constructed a remarkable resume through a decade in NASCAR’s national series. After winning the Xfinity title in 2014, he moved up to Hendrick Motorsports where he currently drives the No. 9 car. NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver has 18 wins, including the biggest one of his career when he took the checkered flag at Phoenix in 2020 to win his first Cup Series championship.

Denny Hamlin: After fulfilling his childhood goal of driving for Coach Joe Gibbs, Hamlin compiled a list of major accomplishments in his stock-car racing career. The Virginia native has three Daytona 500 triumphs among his 48 Cup Series victories and has added crown-jewel wins in the Cook Out Southern 500 three times and the Coca-Cola 600 once.

Ryan Newman: The “Rocketman” earned his nickname with a reputation for scorching qualifying laps, posting 51 pole positions in his career — a mark that ranks ninth all-time in Cup Series history. Newman’s 18 Cup wins include the 2008 Daytona 500 and the 2013 Brickyard 400.

Sterling Marlin: The Tennessee native found his greatest success on NASCAR’s superspeedways, netting his first two Cup Series wins in the Daytona 500 in 1994-95. In total, Marlin gathered 10 wins at some of stock-car racing’s fastest and most historic tracks, adding two wins each at Darlington and Talladega. He was also known for his longevity, making 748 Cup starts in 33 seasons.

Greg Biffle: “The Biff” was successful in all three national series. He claimed 19 Cup Series victories in 14-plus years in the sport’s top division. He also won 20 times in the Xfinity Series and 17 times in Craftsman Trucks, notching the championship in each of those circuits. Biffle’s back-to-back Darlington wins (2005-06) were among his career accomplishments.

Kyle Larson: A brilliant young talent, Larson makes the 75 Greatest list as the 2021 Cup Series champion and a 21-time winner at NASCAR’s highest level. The California native honed his skills on dirt tracks and has made the most of his time on pavement. He has won in all three NASCAR national series, and he also capture a title in what is now called the ARCA Menards Series East in 2012.

Randy LaJoie: LaJoie competed in all three NASCAR national tours but found his greatest success in what is now called the Xfinity Series. His two Xfinity championships came in consecutive years (1996-97), and three of his 15 career wins came in the prestigious season opener at Daytona. LaJoie also claimed the 1985 title in the former Busch North circuit.

Mike Stefanik: A versatile driver who made a name for himself as a Whelen Modified Tour standout, Stefanik became a NASCAR Hall of Famer in the 2021 class. The Rhode Island racer won seven championships in Modified competition and added two more in the former Busch North Series. He was also Rookie of the Year in the Craftsman Truck Series in 1999.

Kasey Kahne: The popular Washington native turned his promise as a top prospect into a 15-year Cup Series career that produced 18 victories. Kahne was named the series’ Rookie of the Year in 2004 and went on to notch three triumphs in the crown-jewel Coca-Cola 600.

Tony Stewart: A three-time Cup Series champion who has found stock-car success as a driver and a team owner, Stewart joins the 75th-anniversary roster with 49 premier-series wins — 15th on the all-time list. Stewart won Cup Series titles for Joe Gibbs in 2002 and 2005, then added the 2011 crown while driving for his own Stewart-Haas Racing team.

Make plans to attend the Throwback Weekend and take a walk down Memory Lane with many of these NASCAR Legends. To secure your tickets, camping and pre-race experience, visit www.darlingtonraceway.com or call 866-459-7223.