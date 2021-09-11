Key stops help Williamsburg Academy edge Florence Christian in overtime

But a fumble wound up in the hands of Williamsburg’s Ryan Corey as the Stallions avoided going down by three scores – which may very well have been too deep a hole to climb out of for WA.

“We stopped ourselves the whole night,” Florence Christian coach Neil Minton lamented after the game. “…We drive it down to the 1 and fumble. Next drive, we fumble snaps multiple times, so we had to get out of what we were doing. We had to get out and get in the shotgun. Another penalty stalled a drive again.

“…We played a pretty good game – just unfocused here and unfocused there, and they’re a good team and they made us pay. Give them credit because they didn’t quit, and we gave them opportunities.”

Minton also highlighted the number of long-yardage conversions the Stallions were able to make throughout the night, specifically in the fourth quarter.

WA quarterback Conrad Balder completed a 24-yard pass on fourth-and-11 during the Stallions’ first touchdown drive and also had an 18-yard strike on fourth-and-six during their game-tying TD drive with less than two minutes remaining.

Balder finished 20 of 31 for 233 yards and the one score, with Joe Kellahan hauling in eight passes for 103 yards.