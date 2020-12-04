King follows winning tradition set by Hall of Fame coach McLaurin

The Wild Gators play Southside Christian at 11:30 a.m. at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia for a chance to bring home title No. 11 — which would also be the second under King (2016).

It would also put him halfway to his former coach and mentor’s total of four championships.

“I still talk to coach McLaurin every week,” King said. “He’s here at every ball game. I played for him and coach Kenny Rogers and have just the utmost respect for those men and what they mean to this program and this community.”

The two speak every week as well, King said, mostly about football.

“It’s just coach talk — what the other team is going to do and what our plans are,” King said. “He cares about the program still and he stays involved with us.

“I look forward to seeing him every Monday and being able to talk to him for a few minutes and him being there on Friday nights.”

Preparation was one of the big things King learned under McLaurin along with a sense of how to motivate his players.