King follows winning tradition set by Hall of Fame coach McLaurin

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There is one lasting image Jewell McLaurin has of Daryl King as a football player.
“He broke his hand a week before — I think it was lower state,” said McLaurin, the longtime Lake View coach and South Carolina Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee. “He had it all bandaged up and couldn’t hardly move it at all. He played defensive back and ended up making about 14 tackles.
“He was a really tough, dedicated player.”
That toughness and dedication were two of the qualities McLaurin liked when he hired King as an assistant coach. The two spent nine seasons on the sidelines together before McLaurin retired in 2008 after 25 years.
And much like when he had taken over the reins after serving as an assistant to Bill Pate for 12 years, McLaurin had his eye on King succeeding him as well.
“He did a super job as an assistant coach — you knew he was going to be an outstanding coach,” McLaurin said. “He worked hard and the players respected him. He was really dedicated to Lake View.
“He was just what you wanted as a coach.”
Like with McLaurin, Lake View’s success has continued under King, and Saturday presents another opportunity to add to that legacy.
The Wild Gators play Southside Christian at 11:30 a.m. at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia for a chance to bring home title No. 11 — which would also be the second under King (2016).
It would also put him halfway to his former coach and mentor’s total of four championships.
“I still talk to coach McLaurin every week,” King said. “He’s here at every ball game. I played for him and coach Kenny Rogers and have just the utmost respect for those men and what they mean to this program and this community.”
The two speak every week as well, King said, mostly about football.
“It’s just coach talk — what the other team is going to do and what our plans are,” King said. “He cares about the program still and he stays involved with us.
“I look forward to seeing him every Monday and being able to talk to him for a few minutes and him being there on Friday nights.”
Preparation was one of the big things King learned under McLaurin along with a sense of how to motivate his players.
“Just how to treat the young men that are playing for you — how to get them out there and work hard and get them to understand what you want,” King said. “And to also help them understand that these are some of the best times of their lives playing high school football.
“Coach Mac developed young men and helped make them good people and good football players and I try to take as much of that as I can.”
McLaurin saw the development in King as an assistant and has seen it throughout his head coaching career.
“He makes good game-time adjustments,” McLaurin said. “Like last week against Bamberg. We were having trouble moving the ball and he moved some people around and changed some things to do what he had to do to get the win.
“…Just being around him all those years as a player and an assistant, you just knew he was a good coach. You couldn’t outwork him.”
