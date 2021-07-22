 Skip to main content
Kingstree defeats Marion, advances to Junior Legion state tourney
JUNIOR LEGION BASEBALL

MARION, S.C. — Stone Robert Coward went 3 for 5 with two doubles and four RBI to lead Kingstree to 17-4 win over Marion in six innings in Game 3 of their Junior Legion state playoff series.

Teammates Henry Swicord went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI and Logan Bass went 1 for 1 with a double and two RBI.

Marion’s Chris McGill went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.

Marion ended the season at 7-4 while Kingstree improves to 13-7.

K;140;00(12)—17;13;3

M;300;001—4;7;4

WP: Gavin Davis(6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). LP: Collin Minshew (5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K).

LEADING HITTERS: K: Logan Bass 1-1, 2B, 2 RBI; Stone Robert Coward 3-5, 2 2B, 4 RBI; Bradley Muldrow 1-4, 3 RBI; Henry Swicord 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Boyd Casselman 2-4, 1 RBI; Steven Tippett 1-3, 1 RBI; Blake Hendrick 1-2, 1 RBI; Ryan Corey 1-2, 1 RBI. M: Chris McGill 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI; K.J. Hughes 1-2, 1 RBI.

RECORDS: K:13-7. M:7-4.

NEXT GAME: Kingstree will play in the  Junior Legion State Tournament at Riley Park in Sumter today.

