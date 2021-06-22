Kingstree defeats South Florence Blue in Junior Legion baseball

From staff reports
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Stone Robert Coward went 2 for 3 with a double, triple and two RBI to lead Kingstree to a 9-1 win over South Florence Blue on Tuesday in Junior Legion baseball.
Teammate Jamarcus Williams went 2 for 3 with a double.
South Florence Blue’s Barry McLaughlin went 1 for 3 with a double.
SFB;010;000;0—1;2;1
G;050;221;x—9;7;0
WP: J.H. Sasser (5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). LP: Chase Matthews (3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K).
LEADING HITTERS – SFB: Barry McLaughlin 1-3, 2B. K: Stone Robert Coward 2-3, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI; Henry Swicord 2-4, 2 RBI; Jamarcus Williams 2-3, 2B.
RECORDS: K:7-3. SFB: 1-6.
NEXT GAME: South Florence Blue will host Kingstree at 6:30 Thursday.
