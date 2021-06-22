 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kingstree defeats South Florence Blue in Junior Legion baseball
0 Comments
agate top story
JUNIOR LEGION BASEBALL

Kingstree defeats South Florence Blue in Junior Legion baseball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
American Legion Baseball Logo

KINGSTREE, S.C. — Stone Robert Coward went 2 for 3 with a double, triple and two RBI to lead Kingstree to a 9-1 win over South Florence Blue on Tuesday in Junior Legion baseball.

Teammate Jamarcus Williams went 2 for 3 with a double.

South Florence Blue’s Barry McLaughlin went 1 for 3 with a double.

SFB;010;000;0—1;2;1

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

G;050;221;x—9;7;0

WP: J.H. Sasser (5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). LP: Chase Matthews (3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K).

LEADING HITTERS – SFB: Barry McLaughlin 1-3, 2B. K: Stone Robert Coward 2-3, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI; Henry Swicord 2-4, 2 RBI; Jamarcus Williams 2-3, 2B.

RECORDS: K:7-3. SFB: 1-6.

NEXT GAME: South Florence Blue will host Kingstree at 6:30 Thursday.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Was trading Kemba Walker the right move?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence Post 1 rolls past Horry, improves to 10-0
High School

Florence Post 1 rolls past Horry, improves to 10-0

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Post 1 rolled to a 12-1 lead and won 14-4 Thursday in five innings against Horry Post 111. Winning pitcher George Derrick Floyd, who struck out five batters in four innings, also hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the fifth to close it out.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert