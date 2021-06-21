 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kingstree falls to Georgetown 10-3
0 Comments
top story
JUNIOR LEGION BASEBALL

Kingstree falls to Georgetown 10-3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
American Legion Baseball Logo

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Steven Tippett went 2 for 4 with a double, but it wasn’t enough as Kingstree fell 10-3 to Georgetown in Junior Legion baseball on Monday.

K;001;000;2—3;4;6

G;050;221;x—10;9;3

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

WP: J.H. Sasser (5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). LP: Gavin Davis (1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K).

LEADING HITTERS – K: Steven Tippett 2-4, 2B.

RECORD: 6-3.

NEXT GAME: Kingstree will host South Florence Blue at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why is there still so much doubt surrounding the Atlanta Hawks?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert