Kingstree falls to Georgetown 10-3

From staff report
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Steven Tippett went 2 for 4 with a double, but it wasn’t enough as Kingstree fell 10-3 to Georgetown in Junior Legion baseball on Monday.
K;001;000;2—3;4;6
G;050;221;x—10;9;3
WP: J.H. Sasser (5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K). LP: Gavin Davis (1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K).
LEADING HITTERS – K: Steven Tippett 2-4, 2B.
RECORD: 6-3.
NEXT GAME: Kingstree will host South Florence Blue at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
