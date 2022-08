KINGSTREE, S.C. – According to multiple reports, Kingstree High School will forfeit this Friday’s game against Aynor as punishment for an altercation that occurred at the end of last week’s loss to Manning.

According to the reports, players left the bench following a play near the end of the game, which is against South Carolina High School League rules.

The announcement was made by acting Williamsburg County School District Superintendent Kelvin Wymbs according to the reports.