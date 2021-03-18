Kitchen's hat trick, defense help West Florence blank Hartsville 5-0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Corner kicks have been a problem for the West Florence boys’ soccer team this season, according to coach Billy Andrews — both offensively and defensively.

So Wednesday was a welcome sight to say the least as Jack Kitchen turned a pair of corner kicks into goals in the first half en route to finishing with a hat trick as the Knights earned a 5-0 victory over Hartsville at the Florence Soccer Complex.

West improved to 4-2-1 overall and 3-0 in Region 6-4A. Hartsville fell to 0-3 and 0-3. It also marked Andrews' 598th career victory.

The two teams will meet again on Friday in Hartsville.

“Tonight we kind of picked it up a little bit (on corner kicks),” Andrews said. “We’re improving each game on that situation play.”

Kitchen got things rolling early on by putting in a loose rebound off a corner kick that made its way right to him in front of the net.

With a little over six minutes to go in the first half, Kitchen again found the back of the net on a header off a corner kick as the Knights took a 2-0 lead into the break.