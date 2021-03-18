Kitchen's hat trick, defense help West Florence blank Hartsville 5-0

FLORENCE, S.C. — Corner kicks have been a problem for the West Florence boys’ soccer team this season, according to coach Billy Andrews — both offensively and defensively.
So Wednesday was a welcome sight to say the least as Jack Kitchen turned a pair of corner kicks into goals in the first half en route to finishing with a hat trick as the Knights earned a 5-0 victory over Hartsville at the Florence Soccer Complex.
West improved to 4-2-1 overall and 3-0 in Region 6-4A. Hartsville fell to 0-3 and 0-3. It also marked Andrews' 598th career victory.
The two teams will meet again on Friday in Hartsville.
“Tonight we kind of picked it up a little bit (on corner kicks),” Andrews said. “We’re improving each game on that situation play.”
Kitchen got things rolling early on by putting in a loose rebound off a corner kick that made its way right to him in front of the net.
With a little over six minutes to go in the first half, Kitchen again found the back of the net on a header off a corner kick as the Knights took a 2-0 lead into the break.
The WFHS offensive surge continued to start the second half as Drew Shaw and Hunter Santoscoy scored before Kitchen finished off the night with his third tally.
“West Florence is very good again and moved the ball well,” Hartsville coach Troy Alexander said. “(They) made us defend a lot in that last third.
“So we’ll get better and we’ll learn from it. ...Play them again in 48 hours, so quick turnaround.”
It’s been a year of learning experiences for the Red Foxes, who have a young squad with 10 underclassmen on the roster.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys playing positions that we’re thin at already,” Alexander said. “It’s an interesting year, and we’ll be a lot better at the end of the year than we are right now.”
Floyd Goodstein assisted on both of Kitchen's first-half goals and added another assist in the second half. Shaw and Jackson Gibson picked up the other assists.
WFHS goalkeeper Zach Way wasn't too busy as the Knights' defense kept the young Red Fox squad at bay most of the night. He only had to make one early save.
“We stress playing good defense,” Andrews said. “When we lose possession of the ball, we make it a point to try to gain it right back.”
Hartsville goalkeeper Grant Watts was far busier and wound up with eight saves on the night.