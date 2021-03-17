Kitchen's hat trick powers West Florence past Hartsville

FLORENCE, S.C. − Jack Kitchen got the West Florence offense humming to start Wednesday's matchup against Hartsville, so it was only fitting for him to have the final tally as well.

Kitchen posted a hat trick in the Knights' 5-0 victory over the Red Foxes − scoring the first two goals and the last at the Florence Soccer Complex.

West improved to 4-2-1 overall and 3-0 in Region 6-4A. Hartsville fell to 0-3 and 0-3. It also marked Knights' coach Billy Andrews' 598th career victory.

The two teams will meet again on Friday in Hartsville.

Kitchen scored the only two goals of the first half as the Knights took a 2-0 lead into the break. Both of Kitchen's goals came off corner kicks, with the first coming on rebound that came right to him and the second on a header.

Drew Shaw and Hunter Santoscoy doubled the score in the early part of the second half for West before Kitchen notched his final goal of the game moments later.

Floyd Goodstein assisted on both of Kitchen's first-half goals and added another assist in the second half. Shaw and Jackson Gibson picked up the other assists.