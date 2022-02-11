Kleinhelter escapes jam as FMU baseball edges Queens 8-5

GREENWOOD, S.C. – A two-out, two-run double off the right centerfield wall by senior Will Hardee snapped a 4-4 deadlock and right-handed pitcher Reece Kleinhelter escaped a bases-loaded no-out jam in the bottom of the seventh to allow Francis Marion University to escape with an 8-5 victory over Queens University of Charlotte on Friday afternoon.

The contest was played at Lander University’s Dolny Stadium. The Patriots (4-0) quickly returned to the same field to play North Greenville University later on Friday afternoon.

The 4-0 start is the best for Francis Marion since the 2017 squad opened 10-0.

FMU sophomore righty Connor Kirkley (2-0) picked up the win with two innings of work. He relieved starter Halton Hardy, who went four innings, giving up three runs, all of them earned, on four hits, allowing one walk and striking out four.

Kleinhelter escaped the seventh-inning jam without allowing a run and FMU up 8-5, and then stranded two more runners in the bottom of the eighth. Junior right-hander Ben Thornton tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his first save.