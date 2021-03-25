Knight Stadium opens as West drops close 1-0 contest to Seahawks

FLORENCE, S.C. — It was, as Alex Shortall said, a near-perfect day for West Florence.
His girls’ soccer team was the first to open play at the newly revamped Knight Stadium on Thursday against perennial region power Myrtle Beach.
West played perhaps its strongest game of the season, but simply could not find the back of the net as the Seahawks managed to escape with a 1-0 victory.
“We played really well — really well,” Shortall said. “...That’s a tough, physical team. They have a lot of speed, a lot of size, a lot of strength. But we passed the ball well. We did what we needed to do, except for find the back of the net.
“...We knew going into it we had to play a near-perfect game to beat them, and we played a near-perfect game and still came up a little bit short.”
The result was disappointing, but not the effort, Shortall said.
“We just played the toughest game they’re probably going to play all year in the region especially, and we took it to them,” he said. “I’ve very happy with how we played.”
MBHS’ Hanna Weisman scored the only goal about five minutes into the second half. That was all the Seahawks could muster, however, as WF goalkeeper Anya Bergfeld stopped the other 11 shots that came her way.
West had couple of big scoring chances as well, including one off an early corner kick that wound up just off the mark.
The Knights also had a couple of late surges, but Myrtle Beach’s defense shut the door each time.
Still, it was an experience Shortall will always remember given the buzz around the school leading up to the game and the fan reaction from the vocal crowd that was in attendance.
“That was awesome,” he said. “The whole atmosphere today — even at the school. The whole school was like, ‘Hey, we’ve got a big game today.’ So this is a big deal just being in this place and calling it our own and calling it our home.
“This is what it’s about.”
The game play on the new surface was also something that stuck out in the minds of his players.
“It’s definitely a lot nicer and cleaner because it’s not grass and doesn’t die, so we can play on it all year,” junior Julia Kleine said. “(The ball) moves faster and bounces a little bit harder.”
“It’s a lot bigger (field) that what we’re used to,” freshman Norah Abbott said. “But we’ll get used to it. And the ball moves a lot faster on the turf.”