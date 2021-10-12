Knights aim to get back on track in key matchup with Chiefs

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

So the game Friday might go a long way in determining positioning for the playoffs. But in order to turn things around, West Florence will have to regain its offensive mojo, Jenerette said.

“We’ve got to get Terry (McKithen) going again,” he said of his running back. “When Terry’s good, we’re good. But we also need (quarterback) Deuce (Hudson) to have a big week, too, and he’s done everything right the last couple weeks to have a big game.

“But everything feeds off our offensive line. Hopefully we’ll perform better than we have the last couple weeks. We challenged those guys a little bit.”

McKithen is still among the Pee Dee leaders in rushing, but after scoring 13 touchdowns in the first four games, he’s been held out of the end zone the past two – and under 100 yards rushing each time.

The battle at both lines of scrimmage probably will be a key factor Friday as the Chiefs bring a similar mentality. Led by running back Elijah Vereen and Tavarious Hooks, North Myrtle Beach will look to run the ball and play solid defense. Quarterback Cam Freeman is also a part of the offense and the running game.