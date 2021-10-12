Knights aim to get back on track in key matchup with Chiefs

FLORENCE, S.C. – The scheduled bye week probably could not have come at a better time for the West Florence High football team.
After rattling off four consecutive impressive wins to start the season, the Knights suffered losses in Region 6-4A play to Hartsville and Myrtle Beach.
West was outscored 47-20 during that span – a far cry from its 42.8 points per game average to begin the year.
So the first item on Coach Jody Jenerette’s agenda was to refocus on some of the little things that the Knights had been neglecting lately.
“Really just getting back to the basics and back to fundamentals,” Jenerette said. “Just doing the little things better. Really happy with how our bye week went – I thought our kids did a good job of responding to the bye and accepting coaching.
“Hopefully it will work out for us this Friday night.”
West Florence will celebrate homecoming with a key region matchup against defending lower state champion North Myrtle Beach at 7:30 p.m. at Knight Stadium.
Myrtle Beach and South Florence hold the top two spots in the standings at 3-0, but after that things tighten up. Hartsville (2-1) and NMB (2-2) are currently ahead of the Knights (4-2, 1-2) in the standings.
So the game Friday might go a long way in determining positioning for the playoffs. But in order to turn things around, West Florence will have to regain its offensive mojo, Jenerette said.
“We’ve got to get Terry (McKithen) going again,” he said of his running back. “When Terry’s good, we’re good. But we also need (quarterback) Deuce (Hudson) to have a big week, too, and he’s done everything right the last couple weeks to have a big game.
“But everything feeds off our offensive line. Hopefully we’ll perform better than we have the last couple weeks. We challenged those guys a little bit.”
McKithen is still among the Pee Dee leaders in rushing, but after scoring 13 touchdowns in the first four games, he’s been held out of the end zone the past two – and under 100 yards rushing each time.
The battle at both lines of scrimmage probably will be a key factor Friday as the Chiefs bring a similar mentality. Led by running back Elijah Vereen and Tavarious Hooks, North Myrtle Beach will look to run the ball and play solid defense. Quarterback Cam Freeman is also a part of the offense and the running game.
“I think there’s a myth going around that their not good (this year),” Jenerette said of the 4-2 Chiefs. “They’re very good and do such a good job on both sides of the ball. It’s going to come down to turnovers or somebody making some kind of a mistake. Both teams are very similar. ...
“They’re starting to round into the team that everyone thought they would be.”
After giving up a season-high 33 points to Hartsville, West Florence’s defense rebounded by holding the high-powered Seahawks to just 14 points.
North Myrtle Beach’s offense seemingly has turned a corner as well. After posting 20 points or less in two consecutive losses, the Chiefs have erupted for 101 points during the past two weeks.