PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Knights’ Alexander signs with Spartanburg Methodist basketball

  • Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence standout Zy’Breayziah Alexander is keeping her basketball career going after signing to play for Spartanburg Methodist College.

Alexander, an all-region and North-South selection, averaged 13.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 4.0 steals per game this season for the Knights.

“It’s an exciting feeling,” Alexander said. “I’ve very excited to go there and continue my journey on the basketball court and try to achieve my goals.”

Playing college ball was the first step in a journey Alexander hopes will lead to the WNBA, she said.

“I really liked the coaching staff and the team (at SMC),” Alexander said. “It was also somewhat close to home.”

ZYBREAZIAH ALEXANDER.jpg

Alexander
