Knights' Kelly inks with Southern Wesleyan baseball

FLORENCE, S.C. – Coleman Kelly will continue his baseball career not too far from home as he recently signed to play for Southern Wesleyan University out of Conference Carolinas.

“I’ve been waiting to play college baseball pretty much my whole life and to get the opportunity is really great,” Kelly said. “I’d like to thank God, my family and my teammates for everything they’ve done for me.”

Kelly mostly played first base for the Knights this past season and expects to do so at SWU.

“I’d like to still pitch a little bit if they’d let me, but I’m going mainly as a first baseman and outfielder,” he said. “…The atmosphere up there is really good, and I really enjoyed the coaching staff as well.”