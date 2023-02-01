 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Knights’ Lloyd to play at Coastal

FLORENCE, S.C. − West Florence running back Darren Lloyd will join Coastal Carolina’s football team as a preferred walk-on. But it could be just matter of time before the Chanticleers put him on scholarship

All he did this past season was rush for 2,219 yards and 31 touchdowns. As far as all-purpose yards went, he had 2,600.

Lloyd talked about why Coastal is right for him.

“It just felt like home,” Lloyd said. “I went to one of their games, and it felt like the West Florence atmosphere. I think that will carry over to there when I play over there.”

Darren Lloyd

Lloyd
Prep Sports Writer

A 12-time APSE national-award winner (8 writing, 1 video, 3 photography), Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has won 11 1st-place SCPA awards since moving in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

