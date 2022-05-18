 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BOYS' SOCCER

Knights’ Way inks with Limestone soccer

FLORENCE, S.C. – Zach Way is continuing his soccer career with Limestone University after signing to play for the Saints.

“It feels really good – I’ve been dreaming about this for a long time,” Way said. “I didn’t think I was going to get it, but I kept pushing through and sacrificing and all my hard work finally paid off.

“I’m just ready to go into August and roll.”

Way was an all-state performer in net for the Knights this past season – posting a .996 goals against average in 1,235 minutes played.

“I really like the small atmosphere (of Limestone),” Way said. “It was really fitting and welcoming. When I first met the coach, I really liked his goals of perseverance and determination and hard work.”

Way
