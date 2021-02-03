Knox named Darlington High boys’ tennis coach

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington High School has announced Bradley Knox will take over as coach of the boys’ tennis team.

Knox, who is currently a physical education teacher at Darlington Middle School, brings several years of coaching experience in several sports to the boys’ tennis program.

“Coach Knox has proven in his years at DHS that he is committed to the success of our student-athletes,” said DHS Principal Cortney Gehrke. “He is dedicated in his roles as a mentor, educator and coach, and we are excited to see how the tennis team excels under his leadership.”

In eight years spent as a coach, Knox has worked with students in football, cross country, soccer, boys’ basketball and track and field. He is also currently the coach for the girls’ varsity basketball team at DHS, and he brings familiarity with the community as a graduate of the school.

“I will work to the best of my abilities to work with our student-athletes to build the tennis program,” Knox said. “The ultimate goal is to provide our student-athletes with the opportunity to continue their education at the next level. We will compete on all levels to represent our school and community in a positive way.”