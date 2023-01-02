 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 COLLEGE ALL-AMERICAN BOWL

Kobe Praylow earns special-teams MVP honors in All-American Bowl

Second-Team NCAA D3 All-American Kobe Praylow played high school football at Hannah-Pamplico.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Hannah-Pamplico star Kobe Praylow became a second-team NCAA D3 All-American at specialist this season at Methodist University. At the recent All-American Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium, he earned speical teams MVP honors after returning a kick for a touchdown.

