MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Hannah-Pamplico star Kobe Praylow became a second-team NCAA D3 All-American at specialist this season at Methodist University. At the recent All-American Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium, he earned speical teams MVP honors after returning a kick for a touchdown.
2022 COLLEGE ALL-AMERICAN BOWL
Kobe Praylow earns special-teams MVP honors in All-American Bowl
