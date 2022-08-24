 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Kornblut makes his football predictions for Florence Lions

Phil Kornblut

Phil Kornblut Wednesday afternoon talks about the upcoming football season during the Florence Lion’s Club’s meeting at Florence Country Club.

 Matthew Robertson, Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. − Pigskin prognosticator Phil Kornblut Wednesday spoke to Florence Lions about the upcoming college football season and outlined how he thought Clemson, South Carolina and Coastal Carolina would do.

Clemson, he said, would likely contend for a national title again this year while the Gamecocks were likely to win eight games.

Coastal Carolina, he said, would do well this year in an increasingly competitive conference that added Marshall and Old Dominion universities.

He also touched on treating college athletes more like professional athletes and paying them for their service.

Listen to what he had to say about the upcoming season.

