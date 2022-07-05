Kovach to step aside as Flamingos' president

FLORENCE, S.C. − Cameron Kovach, who has served as president of the Florence Flamingos for the past two seasons, will be leaving the franchise and relocating to his native Texas with his family for personal reasons.

Kovach and Flamingos’ managing partner Steve DeLay made the announcement Tuesday. His last day with the team will be July 15.

DeLay, a veteran of more than 30 years in the sports industry, will serve as interim president while the organization conducts a nationwide search for a new top executive.

“We are grateful for everything Cameron has done for the organization,” said DeLay. “He has played an integral role in helping launch the Flamingos brand and open Carolina Bank Field. We completely understand his desire to return 'home' with his young family, but he will be missed.”

The Flamingos, who will conclude their inaugural season at Carolina Bank Field on July 30, have partnered with the sports industry’s largest search firm TeamWorkOnline to identify the next leader of the Flamingo flock.

“My wife and I have truly appreciated how the Florence community welcomed us and helped make the organization what it is today,” said Kovach. “We’ll miss the community and the team, but felt it was important for us to be closer to family at this stage in our lives.”