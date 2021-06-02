Kush, Salamanders shut down RedWolves for 3-1 victory

FLORENCE, S.C. − Holly Springs starter Jacob Kush allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings as the Salamanders earned a 3-1 victory over Florence on Tuesday at Sparrow Stadium.

The RedWolves (2-2) have dropped both games to Holly Springs (4-1) this season and have managed just one run against the Salamanders.

Catcher Kevin Saenz picked up the lone RBI for Florence with a fifth-inning single. He had two of the RedWolves' seven hits.

Kyle Riesselmann tripled to leadoff the same inning for while Florence Francis Marion standout Todd Mattox finished the evening 1 for 4.

Blair Rogers started the game the RedWolves and went 4 1/3 innings allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits with three strikeouts.

Only two of the Holly Springs' runs were earned as Florence committed three errors in the contest.

The RedWolves return to action Thursday for a 7 p.m. home contest against Macon.