DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Kyle Larson's car made one final push -- and it turned out to be more of a bounce.

His car caromed off the wall coming off the final turn of the Shriners Children's 200 and knocked John Hunter Nemechek's vehicle out of the way to take Saturday's checkered flag at Darlington Raceway.

Not bad, considering Larson was 30th entering the final stage because of a speeding penalty. It was Larson's 14th career Xfinity win and first win of any kind at Darlington.

After coming close to winning Cup races at Darlington before finishing behind Martin Truex Jr. (2021 Goodyear 400) and Denny Hamlin (the Southern 500 later that year), Larson has his Darlington win in something.

In Cup racing overall at the track Too Tough to Tame, Larson has three seconds and two thirds in 10 tries.

“I knew we were going to have time to get to the front if we had a caution," Larson said of Saturday's race. “We were picking off cars really fast and had some lane selections work out for me… We were just bouncing off each other a little bit. I don’t know what happened in (Turn 3). It seemed like he (Nemechek) tried to get behind me to shove me into the corner. It kind of hooked me right, and I hit the wall, and I was trying to stay away from him and get off of (Turn 4). What an exciting race there.”

It was an interesting race Saturday as it had 10 cautions for 51 laps.

Larson, who will be honored Sunday for being named one of NASCAR's top 75 drivers, said he hopes Saturday is just the start of good things to come.

“You'll get to see legends and Hall of Famers and everybody who's still alive on the 75 list,” he said. “I really look forward to that. I think it's going to be a special kind of thing and morning for me that I'll probably never forget.”