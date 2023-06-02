LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Matt Apicella might be from Ohio, but his heart is in Lake City. And the Lake City High School athletic director's heart is full now that his athletic program is getting an on-campus stadium.

The $11.4 million, 5,000-seat stadium, approved Tuesday by the Florence School District 3 Board of Trustees, will take one year to be constructed once that starts. Once that is completed, the Panther football and soccer teams will no longer need to take the three-minute commute to off-campus Ward Memorial Stadium.

"First and foremost, we have to give (FSD3 superintendent Laura Hickson) the most credit," Apicella said. "She's seen over the last few years how far our facilities were behind. She really took the reins for the upgrade."

Lake City will be the fourth Florence County high school to either build a new football stadium or upgrade it since 2021. Florence One's South Florence, West Florence and Wilson got new on-campus stadiums in 2021. And FSD2's Hannah-Pamplico upgraded its high school stadium last year.

"Watching what the F1S schools did, (Hickson) knew we really had to step it up, and that will not only affect the football program but of course the soccer program and all the spring sports," said Apicella, who also recently coached Lake City's baseball team to a region crown.

"She walked the facilities, which is a blessing," he added. "We could tell her about things, but when she started walking the facilities and comparing them, she noticed what other schools had. And she said, 'This is a case of the haves and the have-nots.' She saw all this first hand, and that's a credit to her."

Efforts Friday to interview Hickson were not successful.

This project is also projected to include home and visitor locker rooms with space for athletic trainers and game officials. Also included are separate concessions and restrooms for both home and visiting fans. The facility will have synthetic turf and an eight-lane track, allowing the school's track teams to host meets.

The plan includes replacing the baseball and softball batting cage with a new building located where tennis courts once were and adding a 3,000-square-foot weight room with showers and restrooms in that same area. The current softball field will move a short distance from the stadium. The new softball field will include 250-seat bleachers, a new press box, dugouts, fencing, grass and irrigation.

But Apicella might be one of the most excited about an on-campus stadium.

"We've had to bus kids to Ward Memorial every day. When I started in 1999, I got a CDL and drove the bus every day and loaded the kids to take to practice," he said.

But soon, that won't have to happen.

"To have a place on campus to showcase the immense talent we have, I'm extremely happy for everybody," Apicella said.