Lake City aims to build off successful 2020 campaign

LAKE CITY – The 2021 football season certainly has gotten off to a more normal start than last year, and Lake City High School coach Ronnie Baker hopes that continues.
“We haven’t had to miss any days of practices or have had any illnesses, so we feel very blessed about that and being able to kind of get back to a normal routine,” the third-year Panthers coach said.
Baker is looking to build on 2020. Even though it was a shortened season, the Panthers saw marked improvements from their varsity and junior varsity squads.
The varsity Panthers were 4-2 and made the postseason in a competitive Region 6-3A, which featured state runner-up Camden at the top. The junior varsity Panthers meanwhile went 5-1 – and a number of those players now will be counted on to come up and fill roles at the top high school level.
“We’ve got some really good experience coming back from last year,” Baker said. “But we’ve also got some really good talent coming up from a 5-1 jayvee team. It’s a good mix of experience and youth.”
Offense
The most burning question facing the Panthers this offseason was who would step in to fill the shoes of quarterback Hilshon Bailey.
Bailey threw for 944 yards and nine touchdowns and also ran for 174 yards and five more scores in 2020.
Senior Cameron Butler has taken most of the snaps behind center, but wide receiver and playmaker Shamontae Burgess also is in the mix, Baker said, along with Justyce Graham.
“Cameron has taken most the snaps in the spring and during our 7 on 7 (drills),” Baker said. “So we’re confident in what he can do. But Shamontae has taken some snaps, too, and we really like what he can do with the ball in his hand.
“So we’ll really get a good evaluation of those two when we start our scrimmages.”
If he’s not lined up in the backfield, Burgess will join a strong returning corps of receivers for Lake City. He led the team with team with 16 catches for 290 yards and three TDs and has offers from Howard University and Presbyterian.
Christopher Barr is another returning senior who had 237 yards receiving and two TDs last year.
Baker is also excited about the return of senior running back Cleadieus Alston, who had 389 yards and one TD on the ground last season.
Defense
The Panthers will be without their leading tackler from last year, E.J. McClam, but Baker still sees the linebackers as a strength.
Ja’Maurion Franklin, who is committed to East Carolina, will line up on the outside along with Juwan Howard. Both inside linebackers are back in Corey Wilson and Joshua Spates. All four are seniors.
“We’re super excited about those guys and our entire front seven,” Baker said. “We’re also excited about a young kid, (sophomore) Andre Pressley-McFadden who will start at defensive end for us along with (senior) Tre Moore.”
Shemar Thomas is one of the new faces up from the junior varsity who will start at nose tackle.
The secondary will consist of Burgess and three players up from the junior varsity: Timetrius Brown, Desmond Cockfield and A.J. Graham.
Special teams
Burgess will be back to return kicks along with Alston. Burgess had nearly 300 yards combined in kickoff and punt returns last season.
The Panthers will also go for two-point conversions again this year. They had 18 successful tries in 2020.