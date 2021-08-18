Lake City aims to build off successful 2020 campaign

Senior Cameron Butler has taken most of the snaps behind center, but wide receiver and playmaker Shamontae Burgess also is in the mix, Baker said, along with Justyce Graham.

“Cameron has taken most the snaps in the spring and during our 7 on 7 (drills),” Baker said. “So we’re confident in what he can do. But Shamontae has taken some snaps, too, and we really like what he can do with the ball in his hand.

“So we’ll really get a good evaluation of those two when we start our scrimmages.”

If he’s not lined up in the backfield, Burgess will join a strong returning corps of receivers for Lake City. He led the team with team with 16 catches for 290 yards and three TDs and has offers from Howard University and Presbyterian.

Christopher Barr is another returning senior who had 237 yards receiving and two TDs last year.

Baker is also excited about the return of senior running back Cleadieus Alston, who had 389 yards and one TD on the ground last season.

Defense

The Panthers will be without their leading tackler from last year, E.J. McClam, but Baker still sees the linebackers as a strength.