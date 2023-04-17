5A
1. River Bluff
2. Berkeley
3. Lexington
4. Blythewood
5. Summerville
6. Boiling Springs
7. Clover
8. Carolina Forest
9. Fort Mill
10. West Ashley
4A
1. North Myrtle Beach
2. Catawba Ridge
3. AC Flora
4. James Island
5. Greenwood
6. Greenville
People are also reading…
7. Indian Land
8. South Florence
9. Lugoff-Elgin
10. May River
3A
1. Brookland-Cayce
2. Chapman
3. Blue Ridge
4. Hanahan
5. Georgetown
6. Crescent
7. Lake City
8. Union
9. Seneca
10. Camden
2A
1. Oceanside Collegiate
2. Andrew Jackson
3. Gray Collegiate
4. Strom Thurmond
5. Mid-Carolina
6. Blacksburg
7. Woodland
8. Saluda
9. Andrews
10. Buford
1A
1. Christ Church
2. Lake View
3. St. Joseph's
4. Latta
5. East Clarendon
6. Lewisville
7. Southside Christian
8. Dixie
9. Johnsonville
10. Branchville